The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Have Problems During Mars Sextile Saturn On Monday, June 27, 2022

This day brings us an extraordinary challenge, and that will be in how we deal with the ever-present conflict that seems to be eating away at our romantic partnership.

Whether we are married or not, if we are in a committed relationship with someone, today's transit, Mars sextile Saturn, will have us feeling both cautious and aggressive around our partner. If we have problems, those problems will come to light during this time.

What we want, especially if our zodiac sign is one of the ones who feel it profoundly, is for our partner to understand us.

Yes, it's that simple and that cliche; we only want to be understood, and the irony is that that's the last thing we feel.

We also know that if we are to spend our lives with this person, they had better come to know who we really are, and so, it might be time to show them.

We're looking at Mars sextile Saturn and how it affects long-term relationships. This transit makes us want to convince our partners of something that they may or may not believe in.

It's a matter of who's will is stronger, or rather, who is the louder speaker of the two.

That doesn't sound too promising, does it? Today may bring about a shouting match; make sure you get your facts straight before walking into this arena signs. If you're going to verbally slug it out, then be prepared to take it, as well.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You are about to put your foot down on some topic that your mate has brought up; you absolutely are NOT on board with whatever it is that you perceive as they 'new change in plans.'

They are on your nerves, and you have had about as much as you can take. You, alone, know what's best for you, and you're tired of hearing about how they are the only person who can help you 'see the light.'

It's tiring and boring, and your mate is starting to work your last nerve.

Today, it's Mars sextile Saturn that adds to your already unnerved, aggressive annoyance, and it's not going to stop until you set a boundary.

This isn't the end, Cancer. It's just a wake-up call for you to understand that communication is needed in this relationship and that you're not all about holding it in or allowing them to be the speaker of the couple.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Here we are in Cancer season, with Neptune in retrograde and Mars sextile Saturn ... and what does this spell for you on June 27, 2022? It spells trouble at home and arguments aplenty with your spouse or significant other.

And when you feel like roaring, you let it all out. Is your loud, brash style appreciated? Heck no, in fact, today, you will make yourself into an object of resentment.

Whatever is going on between you and your partner is deep; neither one of you wants to touch it, but when it does come to life, you're the one who acts out irrationally.

You and your person have a problem, and you both want to avoid it. It's the new 'elephant in the room', and it's dissolving the relationship right before your eyes.

Perhaps one of you cheated on the other, and now the resentment levels are sky-high? If this is the case, then you had best sit down and discuss like calm adults; no more screeching, Leo. Nip this one in the bud.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

There's something you'd never admit to, and that is that you chose the person you are with because you feel they are too weak to leave you. You treat this person like they are your personal slave, and when they act out, you put them down.

Here's a classic example of the servant rebelling against their master; you did it again, you said the wrong thing to them, and now, this time, they're not having any of it. You will feel threatened today. Perhaps your minion isn't a minion after all. Maybe you need to see this person as a human being and not as furniture.

Mars sextile Saturn makes sure that your own personal hostility is matched in your partner, and that comes as a shock to you.

You didn't think they had rebellion in them, and it scares you. If this person catches wind of who you really are, what will you do? The problem with your relationship lies in the fact that you feel you are the more important person of the two.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.