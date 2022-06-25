The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back Together With An Ex During Moon Conjunct Venus On Sunday, June 26, 2022

If any of the zodiac signs are about to get back together with their exes, then there's a good chance you either can't live without them or you really never broke up with them in your mind.

As humans, we're flawed. We make mistakes, and sometimes we regret our choices, especially if they end up hurting us more than helping us.

Breaking up with someone you love is not just hard to do; it's a setup that lets you know if you are right about this breakup or not.

Moon conjunction Venus taps into that sense of what is right or wrong and lets us see clearly that maybe we should give this ex of ours a second chance. Or … maybe we are the ones who deserve a second chance.

Moon in Taurus conjunct Venus helps us to remember the good in a relationship that ended, and as it goes, sometimes we do need to stand at a distance from something to see it for what it really is.

We need the perspective that time alone gives us, and on June 26, that vantage point will reveal that it's not such a bad idea to get back together with the ex.

One thing will stand out during this transit, and that is that life is short, and if we find love, we need to hold on to it. That love is something we let go of when we broke up with our ex, or … did we really let it go?

And, if we are still attached to that person, and if we still actually feel LOVE for them, then what are we waiting for? Life IS short, get all the love you can get and bask in it.

Toss aside your pride and reconnect with your old love, as there's a very good chance that they are thinking the very same thoughts as you are.

The three zodiac signs who get back together with their ex during Moon conjunct Venus on Sunday, June 26, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Never in a million years would you think to even consider getting back with your ex. Still, for some reason, you're starting to wonder if you made the right choice by ending it with them. With the Taurus Moon conjunct Venus influencing your emotional state, you may realize that you had a hand in the breakup and that you also had a temper, which led to the breakup.

Interesting how the times have changed you, as you don't even feel like the same person you were back then when you were together with your ex.

You feel you've grown, and you can only assume that they've grown too. The thing is, when you were together, it was fantastic; you both really loved each other and got along like nobody's business.

So, why then should you both stay away from each other now? That's the million dollar question, Taurus. This transit has you rethinking things, and you may end up getting back together with your ex, after all. Good luck with that.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Once again, the question arises in your mind: Should I get back together with my ex, or should we just keep it distant and unresolved? That's the whole thing with this breakup, Gemini; it seemed to have happened so spontaneously that both of you aren't really sure it was real. Yet, the after-effects were real enough as you are not together at this point.

But the yearning for each other has never stopped, and you are both aware of this.

You know your ex wants you back, and they know you're just as interested. What's to stop you? Pride, perhaps. Neither one of you wants to be the one to extend the olive branch.

Well, that might change as Moon in Taurus conjunct Venus has you feeling very much like you might want to take that chance and get back together again with your ex. While things might feel a little complicated at first, there's a good chance you'll be successful at this.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The strange thing about you and your ex is that this 'getting back together' thing is a constant with you two. You've done this before. You've ended your relationship, moved out, moved on, and then … realized you can't live without each other. Lather, rinse, repeat.

During the Taurus Moon conjunct Venus, however, things may feel a little different, a little more … committed to the idea.

Being used to breaking up with the same person set up a pattern that was hard to break; you folks have to make up your minds because all you're doing is wasting time.

So, use the loving power of this transit to work your way back into each other's hearts, and this time, when you get back together, stay together. Because apparently, you're made for each other.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.