Oh, we have some good news today, zodiac signs: Moon conjunct Venus is in town, and it brought a friend, Moon trine Jupiter.

Between the two of these transits, we should be looking at excellent relationship updates. New beginnings happen today in love, and already established affairs look to be on the up and up.

Today brings a happy vibe with it, and we sure could use the good news.

One of the reasons we may find ourselves feeling very lucky in love on this day, June 26, is because suddenly our projections of the future seem possible.

Our mates are on our side, and there seems to be an agreeable 'feel' to the air today as if no one around wants anything other than peace. Imagine that. A day where nobody wants trouble, nobody causes aggravation, and everyone's on the same page. Holy smokes, that's a good day indeed!

And that's what you get when you have a big, beautiful Jupiter transit mingling with a big, beautiful Venus event. These two transits work together to bring about peace in the household, as well as goals and plans for the couple in love.

This is also a great and very lucky day for the folks who are looking for love.

Your person is out there, waiting for you to discover them; don't give up now. Take advantage of this incredibly positive energy and start manifesting your dreams. Don't for one-second fall into the belief that you are being excluded from the magic. You ARE the magic, now go enjoy your lovely, lucky day in love.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, June 26, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There's a good chance you'll balk over the idea that your sign is one of the signs due for some good fortune in the love department, but yes, Aries, it's true. Today brings you an interesting opportunity: a chance to get together with someone who may very well turn out to be someone you are seriously interested in.

Right now, you're open to dating, but you aren't really looking for anyone in particular; you just like the idea of sharing a meal with someone and having a decent conversation.

What you'll be receiving today is that and more; the promise of further contact with this person and a gut feeling that this person, this brand new person in your life? They're kind of awesome and spectacular, and if you let yourself go there, you'll be in love by the end of the day. Hmmm.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your good mood is what makes you very approachable today, and with that in mind, someone is going to do just that. And we are talking about a total stranger.

Now, hear this: this is not the love of your life. This is not the person you are going to walk down Lover's Lane with, however, they are going to arouse in you a feeling you haven't experienced in a long time, and that would be how good it feels to be paid attention to.

You may even be partnered, and you may even love and adore your partner; but you also don't mind a tiny little flirtation, just to boost your ego a bit. You have no plans to cheat on your mate if you have one, but this stranger that approaches you?

Wow, not only are they good-looking and totally your 'type', they flatter you and compliment you until your head swells with goofy, giddy, laugh-out-loud joy. (Thank you, Moon trine Jupiter.)

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You have wanted to be more present in your own love life, as you're starting to take responsibility for your own actions, in terms of this particular partnership. You could blame your partner for everything, but that's starting to feel insincere and cheap; you add to the mess as well, Pisces, and today, you'll come to terms with that.

Here's the kicker: as soon as you do, you'll turn over a new leaf. With the help of Moon trine Jupiter and Moon conjunction Venus, you'll start to realize that you don't have to sit by and passively let the relationship turn into a bore; you can make the moves, too, and ... you will.

Today grants you the confidence to both take responsibility for your actions and create new ones. This means that you will have a conversation with your loved one today that could potentially send you both on a new course for relationship success. Yes, it can happen to you, Pisces.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.