The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, June 26, 2022

For Sunday's love and relationship horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on June 26, 2022.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

Aries

Love without strings, Aries. When you give of yourself, a part of you may expect something back in return.

But the best love, the truest love is the type that does not expect repayment for their care and concern. You love and then you learn to also let go and see what happens next.

Taurus

Your time is more valuable than money, Taurus. You can throw money at a problem in hopes that it will go away, but what truly helps makes things better is simply being there and saying "I care."

Gemini

You get to decide how a relationship will go, Gemini, not the other way around. You can work hard to gain the affection of another person, but if the spark isn't there, there's not much you can do about it. You have to wait to see if things change, but don't put your life on hold forever.

Cancer

Forgiving someone does not make their mistake OK, it means you've decided not to allow their choices to control your emotions any longer.

Love is a gift you give to yourself first, and then to another person. Forgiveness is a way for you to say how much you value yourself inside and out.

Leo

Friends often will be your first true love, Leo. When you make friends who love you as you are, it's always good to remember that you have a place where you're excepted.

And, when things seem unclear in your current relationship and you feel self-doubt, the love of your friends can give you a sense of courage to pull through and overcome your sadness.

Virgo

Respect and trust are core to any relationship you have, Virgo, and you want it to be mutual. Today, discuss any problems you face in your relationship. Where it seems that trust has become lost, try to work on rebuilding it.

Libra

You are forever learning about love through your experiences. You may not understand a person right now, but with time, you will learn what they like and what they don't like. And, some of the things you feel sensitive about now will be less intense for you on an emotional level.

Scorpio

Your heart is in the right place, Scorpio. Today, you may be feeling the pressure to perform for the person you love. The truth is that you have to be yourself no matter what. You might not be perfect, bot you're trying the best that you can.

Sagittarius

Love improves for you, Sagittarius, and sometimes in ways you did not expect. You are learning to grow and to be more comfortable with the way that you are. There is no quick and fast way to grow into love with a person. But once you reach that place of comfort between each other, the rest starts to fall into place.

Capricorn

It's always about the little things, Capricorn. Today, focus on the things that make the day run smoothly. Be there. Share your thoughts. Smile and say, "I love you" when it feels right.

Aquarius

When you feel ready to be romantic, your energy just flows naturally. If you have to force it, it might not be right just yet. You have to understand and trust your heart. It will never steer you in the wrong direction.

Pisces

Your hope is for a peaceful home, and you can work toward that goal a little bit each day. When you focus on a goal such as love and acceptance, you will make choices that help to bring it into reality for yourself and everyone else involved.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.