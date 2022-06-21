The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, June 22, 2022

What a perfect day for being in love. Even if we're not feeling it, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love may be in for a big surprise.

This day could end up being much more romantic than we thought it might turn out to be.

Our biggest cosmic ally today comes in the form of Venus entering Gemini, and this is going to open up all sorts of romantic opportunities, as well as allowing us certain freedoms where communication is concerned.

And, as we all know, 'communication' is ALWAYS a concern in relationships, especially romantic ones.

When Venus glides into Gemini, we feel that suddenly our ideas may not be as farfetched as we might have thought and that it might just be time to share some of those amazing revelations with someone special, like our romantic partner, or even a date that we feel we can trust.

Sometimes people's lives turn on a dime when interesting conversations open up the doors to imagination. And when two people share these ideas, who knows how far you can go?

Because it's Venus that's in Gemini, we are focused primarily on love. Love doesn't exist in a vacuum, so to speak; it needs two to make it an experience, rather than just a word.

And so, on June 22, with Venus in Gemini, we may just have that chance to make something amazing with a partner, in love, for love. Three signs of the Zodiac will take this transit to heart.

The three zodiac signs who will be the luckiest in love on Wednesday, June 22, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While it's true that we all have secrets that we will forever keep to ourselves, you happen to be one of those people who prefer to get it all off your chest; you like being free from the burden of secrets and you like nothing better than to feel you can trust the person you are about to divulge those secrets to.

Venus, your planet, finds itself in Gemini today, and for a Taurus, that's good news indeed.

There's someone in your life, and even though you already feel super close to them, you know this relationship has no bounds where communication is considered, and today, you plan on sharing your heart with this person.

You trust that they'll accept you because they've never shown that they are untrustworthy to you. You'll be pleasantly 'NOT' surprised when they continue to love you, even after you've let them in on your 'big secret.' You found a keeper, Taurus!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's always a good day for you when Venus is in Gemini, and today, June 22, 2022, brings you that good fortune once again. This is the day that acts as a bridge between you and the person you love or are interested in. What can take place today is what you might call the missing link to making your relationship into what you want it to be.

It's as if you are both going to have an opportunity drop into your laps, simultaneously, and upon recognizing how great this opportunity can be, you'll both feel the gratitude and the need to act on it.

This 'bridge' will allow you both to say something to each other that will absolutely bring you both closer, and that's exactly where you both wanted to be.

Whatever stood in the way of your communications together, before, will feel like they've magically dissolved into thin air. Today is a great and lucky day for love, for Gemini.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have seen your share of ups and downs in relationships, and being as loving a person as you truly are, you don't want to know about the 'downs' any longer. You feel that you and your person have run the gamut of good and bad times and you can both safely agree that the good times are better.

Yes, that's obvious in the same way that the bad times are just good for experience. Today, however, you will find that you and your love will make a commitment to the pursuit of happiness; you've worked a lot out of your systems, together, so why not shoot for the stars now?

You've got the experience, and because Venus in Gemini is letting you cut right to the chase, you'll be discussing plans for the future together, today. You trust in this relationship, and it's working for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.