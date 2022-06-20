The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want A Fling During Venus Trine Pluto, June 21 - 27, 2022

​​For one week, Venus in Taurus will trine Pluto in Capricorn. So, from June 21 - 27, we can expect that these three zodiac signs will want to have a fling: Aries, Leo, and Aquarius.

Every now and then, we just want someone to love. It may not be something we necessarily need to blossom into a lifelong committed relationship.

In fact, during Venus trine Pluto, commitment is the last thing we're thinking about when it comes to love. What we really need is attention.

For one week, during this astrological transit, want to be admired, fawned over, and teased; we want someone to just pay attention to us so that we feel alive.

Venus trine Pluto works on our desire for something lightweight in the love department, and in all truth, a fling with a sweet person might just be the answer to that desire.

Right now, many of us are not looking to settle down or get married. Right now, a bunch of us would rather just get into a person for the sake of having a wonderful time together, without the weight of a hefty commitment involved.

And so, when we say we want to have a fling during Venus trine Pluto, it's because we are free, not in a relationship at present, single by choice, and down for some fun.

So, this one goes out to the single folks who are not desperate for commitment at this point but would certainly like to be involved for a short while, at least.

Because it's 'zodiac sign specific,' there may be a couple of married people in this lineup whose relationships are failing and feel they could use a fling to help cheer themselves up with. So be it, no judgments here.

So, for Aries, Leo, and Aquarius, the best time for a fling starts when Venus trines Pluto, June 21 - 27, 2022.

And, there's nothing wrong with that.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The truth is, you're always up for a fling. You like to think of yourself like a civilized person. You avoid getting too involved with too many people.

You laugh at how everyone scrambles to live up to some ideal of love and romance while there you are, picking and choosing according to your own plan. During Venus trine Pluto, you'll get that mood going on once again.

It will only be satisfied with a good old-fashioned love affair — one that doesn't demand anything of you that isn't what you want to give.

No commitment, no devotion needed. While some will judge you and believe you are running away from some dark inner truth, you could care less what others think of you.

If you want a fling, you go out and get yourself one. Everyone's just jealous of you, anyway. They only wish they had your nerve. Ha! Being an Aries is awesome!

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

One of the funny things about you is that you tend to fall in love with those who flatter you. It's like you can't get enough of the stuff, and as soon as you catch on to the idea that someone out there likes you, whether it's your appearance or your manner, you're in!

You want more and more of that luscious flattery, and to get it, you'll go the distance and start a fling with this person.

Venus trine Pluto stimulates your need for love, while Pluto ensures that love is fast and furious. Yes, that's right. You are not interested in being flattered forever by the same person.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

Honestly, they probably won't feel the same after a few weeks anyway. So, in your mind, it's best to strike while the iron is hot. Besides, in your mind, you're doing this person a good turn by letting them adore you. Such a generous soul you are, Leo.

RELATED: 15 Signs He's Married (And Just Looking For A Fling)

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You want to have a fling with someone during Venus trine Pluto because you want a trist through just about any transit there is. You are a Flingster, and huge commitments in love and romance have never been your thing.

Many Aquarians have chosen the lifestyle choice of polyamory, and you may be one of them.

This makes sure nobody gets hurt, and feeling pain or giving it is not what makes you tick. You love the sensuality and connection of being with someone special in an intimate situation.

Still, you're not the person who wants to stick around for the mundane aspects of a relationship, like paying bills together or discussing healthcare.

You're all about the fast love and the happy times, and you know very well that polyamory is the kind of life for you. Fling on, Aquarius!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.