The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Which three zodiac signs will have a rough horoscope on Tuesday, June 21, 2022?

Today brings on the Summer Solstice. Whenever we have a passage in time that signifies a crossroads, as this day does, we are forced to confront the past to make way for the future. The Solstice brings the new Cancer season, and with it comes the need to adapt and renew. For some, this is exciting and challenging.

For other zodiac signs, major seasonal shifts bring about too many old memories; one person's hope may be another person's dread. And that is what this day holds in store for three zodiac signs: dread and the fear of moving on.

June 21 is not just the first day of Summer, either; it's the day where we host Venus in Aries trine Pluto, the Moon conjunction Jupiter and Moon sextile Mercury.

The combo of these transits may be too much for certain people as the energy generated here tends to be frenetic, discombobulated, and distorted.

Today brings in the idea of false hope; many of us feel pressured to 'have fun' and 'enjoy the ride' while in reality, we feel scared, alone, and insecure about the next step we take.

And so, the Summer of 2022 starts off with trepidation. We feel the pressure of what's expected of us, and some are simply not ready to be that happy about it all.

Yes, we want to be happy, but it's not a button that can be pushed on the first day of Summer, and even if it was, we're not ready to push it. A rough day? Possibly, but know that this Summer is going to rock hard, so work on releasing some of that negativity so that you can enjoy it!

The three zodiac signs who may have a rough horoscope on Tuesday, June 21, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are the prime example of what it's like to feel the pressure of having to be all peppy and ready for Summer, when, in fact, you feel anything but peppy about it. You're the number one party animal here, and you are just chomping at the bit to get some fun in, but you have to work, which cramps your style!

That's the weird part about being an adult; you have to work all the time, no matter what, and for a Taurus likes you, well, that kind of takes the luster off the idea of a Summer Solstice.

The only thing that makes this day feel rough for you is that you're not being held aloft in a mosh pit during a rave festival. Stay tuned, Taurus, the raves are coming, and you will be bounced around by a crowd of fun-loving Summer revelers.

Good times are ahead, so hang in there. They're just not happening today.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You can't help but feel nostalgic and melancholic on this day, as the first day of Summer usually brings back memories of old loves and good times spent in your youth. It's always like this for you, and as Summer of '22 rolls around, you'll be strolling Memory Lane and feeling a bit down because of it.

You know you can't go back and that you must continue on, and you also know that the Summer will be awesome for you, no matter what. But today is dedicated to self-indulgent wound-licking.

You'd rather remember the days gone by and the pain it causes you today than live in the moment, where you can start afresh.

If you need to stay in your head where everything revolves around the past and the 'good ol' days' then do so, but know that you have to move on if you want better days.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Welcome to Summertime, Scorpio. It seems you are not ready for this seasonal change, as this day brings out a side that shows up as negative and doubtful.

You are another of the zodiac signs who feel there's too big of a deal going on with things like 'first day of Summer.'

While you're sincerely not feeling it, you're also showing your displeasure, making others want to bolt away from you.

Today, you're the drag. Everyone around you is acting like a giddy fool, and you believe they're all kidding themselves. What's the big deal? Summer Solstice, so what?

It's a day, just another day. What's ironic is that your party pooping attitude will change as soon as you get a day off to contemplate what you'll be doing this Summer.

You may be fickle with your emotions, but you enjoy a good time. Let yourself have it. Stop with this self-torture.

