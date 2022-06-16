The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, June 17, 2022

Your daily horoscope for June 17, 2022, is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Friday.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, June 17, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you have such a kind heart and sometimes you tolerate what ends up hurting you. Isn't time to get rid of toxic friends?

Your heart knows that it doesn't matter how deep your history is with specific individuals. Someone is either good for your mental health or they are not. You can put your needs first, even though it's difficult to do, then watch how the rest fall into place.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you have big shoulders and it's a good thing. Today, expect to receive more responsibility than you feel ready for.

People view you as highly capable, so believe in yourself. You can always learn how to grow into your role.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are a shapeshifter, but even for you,"no" is a two-letter word.

Rejection could happen today and having a door close on your dreams can feel disappointing, but aren't you glad that the universe takes things away from you when, in the long run, it will be more hurtful for you to have it? This blessing may feel like a curse for now, but later, you will be thankful it happened.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, love takes time. You are patient and it shows up in all sorts of ways. This is a good thing because anything good in the world requires room to grow, including who you love.

You may be ready to take the next step, but someone may feel rushed. Give them the space they need, and focus on yourself.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, routines can be restrictive, and you may try to push your way through a tough situation.

Your schedule can feel like a burden to you right now, but boring allows you the security you need to be creative in other areas of your life with little risk.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you have high standards, don't you? And, everyone falls out of love sometimes, including you.

Relationships that last find a way to move beyond the fuzzy feelings of romance. You learn that to love someone also means to be willing to do the tough stuff.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, you like when there are clear boundaries and rules, but today, you may have some conflicts with authority figures today. It's not anything that you can prevent when other people are in the mood to argue. So today, stay passive, law low, and wait for things to mellow out on their own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, play it smart. The school of hard knocks is not where you want to learn your lesson.

You are hearing advice and ignoring it. While being stubborn has helped you in many ways, today, listen to your friends and don't ignore what they're trying to help you avoid. You will be thankful to learn from other people's mistakes instead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, less is so much more. Today, you may come to a place where you learn to keep your thoughts to yourself. It's best to have people guessing than to provide more information than is needed.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, you love to make money, and now it's time for you to save your money.

There are always more things to buy than you need, but for today, don't give in to retail therapy. Instead, call up a friend; it's free.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, it's time to grow up. You have been doing things your way, and now it's time to take on the caretaker role.

People depend on you, and without your help, certain problems will remain and never be resolved. So, it's time for you to be the leader you know you can be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the wrong people leave when you no longer give them the joy of taking advantage of you.

Today, start pulling back the power you've surrendered. You're no longer someone's puppet; you are your own boss.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.