If there's one thing that transit Moon square Mercury brings with it, it's the idea of striking while the iron is hot. This means that on June 19, several of us will be presented with a situation.

This situation may not necessarily be easy to grapple with, but it will end up in one thing: completion. We will use the power of Moon square Mercury to figure out something significant in our lives, namely, whether or not we should continue to hold out for that one person.

The verdict is in: we will NOT continue waiting. We are not automatons who depend on a command; no, we are humans and need to be treated as such. In love, we no longer care to wait on the sidelines, just in case that person decides we're worthy enough to be invited in.

In fact, we're a little angry, and thankfully, anger is the perfect fuel for change. And chance is what we will go for today. We are about to change into new people, the kind that doesn't wait around for a love that has proven hopeless.

On June 19, if you are one of the Zodiac signs mentioned here today, you will experience closure. What was kept open for way too long finally finds its way back to you, where you conclude that it's them or you.

Today is the day you decide to throw down the iron gate on someone you've been waiting for, for what seems like an eternity. Just knowing this will should make you rejoice. Freedom awaits. Toss off the chains that bind you to this person who treats you like an afterthought.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Quit Waiting For Love During The Moon Square Mercury On Sunday, June 19, 2022

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Moon square Mercury is intensely effective for you, Gemini. In fact, the transit will snatch you right out of your funk and place you in the zone where everything seems suddenly possible and positive. You have spent too much time thinking and dwelling on that person, and what has that person ever given you?

Well, they sure did give you a vacation from them, that's for sure. They made it so that you would always have a hard time getting through to them, and even though you stuck with it, you have spent so much time wondering why you even bother.

Today takes that all the way home, Gemini. Today, your decision-making skills are on point; you know what to do and will do it happily. Today, you quit waiting on that person because, honestly, that person quit you long ago. Fair is fair.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today brings you a giddy chuckle as you realize just how little this 'great love' of yours actually means to you. It's as if you got caught up in the routine of waiting on them. It became a way of life; it's what you do, you wait for the affections of this one person, and even though they never arrive, you stay at your post, waiting, like a schmuck.

And then, Moon square Mercury arrives. Like a knight in shining armor, it frees you from your position of 'Hopelessly Waiting for Nothing.' You get it, and it kicks in hard today. You've been wasting your time, and time is hella precious. You quit waiting for love on June 19 because you've found something so much more worthy: your own self-respect. Good on you, Virgo.

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Because you crave balance and equality, you know when to call it quits on a project that shows very little return. In this case, your 'project' is a person who seemed to be interested in you at one point. You took that hint and moved on it, but the truth was, they weren't really all that into you.

They flirted with you, and you turned it into the promise of a grand love affair, yet that never happened. But still, you believed. You put yourself through hell over this person, and still, they never responded. That's so not like you, Libra, to wait around, ad infinitum, for a person who pays no attention to you.

As of today, with Moon square Mercury in your corner, you'll be saying "Ciao Bella" to the person who so obviously rejected your love. And Libra, they're worth quitting. Trust your feelings on this one. You can do better than this.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.