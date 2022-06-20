The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, June 21, 2022

As the Sun dawns this morning, it makes the transition from airy Gemini to emotional Cancer marking the Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the longest day of the year, while in the Southern it is the Shortest.

Depending upon where you live, it is a time of action or one of solitude and reflection.

The Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is marked by the shortest period of nighttime hours flooding the planet and you in light.

The more active the Sun is, the more active you are, as this body in astrology governs your external life and the action you take.

It is a reminder that the life you live does not just happen accidentally but is a collection of the daily choices of those things you choose to do and those you do not.

As Cancer Season begins, you will be feeling a stronger desire to act from your emotions, trusting them as truth and wanting to create a life that is in alignment with that sacred part of you.

This is the start of you returning home to yourself, and your own inner light as the planet is bathed in the Sun’s rays.

It is a powerful time for a change and remembering that this life is meant to be enjoyed.

Just ahead of Venus turning into Gemini tomorrow, it aligns with Pluto in Capricorn, bringing positivity, passion, and truth to your romantic relationships and the potential for financial gains.

The Aries Moon pushes you to action, whether acting towards a new business venture or planning a night out with friends.

It is the time to turn towards those who fan the flames of your authentic soul.

Use this opportunity to reflect on if the choices you are making are adding up to the life that you desire to live or if, instead, you are hoping to have that despite your decisions.

At any given point, life can change, but you must be the one to do it.

The Zodiac Signs with the Best Horoscopes for Tuesday, June 21, 2022

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It is the start of your zodiac season and your solar return, which marks the position of the Sun at the time of your birth. During this period, you can reevaluate your own life decisions and decide where you want to do better. It is your own personal new year and one that holds great promise.

Celebrated on the Summer Solstice, this is a reminder that to enjoy all that life has to offer, you have to step from your own shadows into the light.

Instead of hiding your true self or those absolute best parts of you which radiate with sensitivity and emotionality, let that part shine.

See that tender part of you as your greatest asset. It can feel like a burden, but that is often only because you surround yourself with those who see it as such. This Cancer Season makes yourself a promise to lead with your heart. To love others and yourself without fear, without retreating, and without any selfishness.

Let yourself discover the balance of taking care of yourself during this time. Drop the mindset or coping mechanism that everyone else’s problems or feelings need to come before your own and let love lead the way.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are being incredibly supported and guided by the universe. With Jupiter, Mars, and today the moon in your sign, this is the start of your personal time of action. Your ability to reflect on your feelings and then decide which course of action is best or more necessary is why you often lead the way.

If it feels like it puts strain on you because others are always looking for you to clear the path forward, it is because this is the energy you radiate, whether you are aware of it.

Instead of trying to fight this inner fire, surrender to it. You feel most exhausted when you are holding yourself back from being the person that you authentically are, which affects the life that you lead.

Let today and the upcoming Solstice season is one of truth and embodiment of fulfilling all your dreams. There is no reason to wait or put off for another day what you feel passionate about today.

It is a great day for love, socializing with friends, and even money matters. The universe is truly smiling upon you and your choices, so trust your inner guidance and allow yourself to leave doubt in the shadows and step into your inner light of truth.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

As the glorious Sun swims into sensitive Cancer, it is time to tap back into the magical powers of your heart. It is easier for you to feel confident in the workplace and even in the personal endeavors within your life because it feels like you have an aspect of control over it.

However, in love, no matter what you may try, the only thing you have control over is the choices you make, never your partner’s. This in the past has been reason enough for you to focus more on work or financial success. Still, as the Sun shifts into Cancer, it reminds you and helps you focus on your romantic life.

You deserve success in love as rich as the success you seek in your career.

You just cannot approach it in the same way. During today and the upcoming few weeks use this as an opportunity to listen to your heart more, take more risks when it comes to love, and do not be afraid to be forthright about your feelings.

You do not have to worry about protecting this part of yourself. Instead, realize that this has been serving to protect you from the very thing you desire. Let your walls down, and your focus turns towards matters of the heart, as it is that factor that will give you the success you have desired all along.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.