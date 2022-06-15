The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friendships Change During The Sun Square Neptune On Thursday, June 16, 2022

Cancer, Leo, and Pisces zodiac signs see their friendships change during the Sun square Neptune transit on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Friendships are not always that easy to understand. We go into them assuming that our friends will understand us and that they have our backs, just in case of an emergency

We don't always tell our friends exactly who we are, as we don't automatically lay all our cards down on the table the second we meet a potential friend. In other words, friendship takes time.

Friendships need time to be built and established. And, to survive the test of time, there needs to be honesty and communication.

While surprises are fun, it's best to be upfront most of the time in valued friendships.

We have Sun square Neptune as our transit-deluxe on this day, June 16, 2022.

This astrological transit is a special event as it puts us in touch with all the things we denied ourselves before this date.

In other words, something about this particular transit taps into some vat of dissatisfaction in our lives, and we want desperately to change that.

Once we see something, we can't unsee it, and the problem during this kind of revelation is that we begin to evolve into new versions of ourselves, something that upsets solid friendships.

Changing into a new person isn't exactly what our friends want out of us, especially if we morph into an entirely new version of ourselves.

For instance, we get tired of a habit we once had; we kick the habit and leave behind all the friends who were associated with that habit. Sun square Neptune can help us see a better way for ourselves but at the cost of losing friends. Friendships often change during this transit, and sometimes, not for the better.

Cancer, Leo, and Pisces are the three zodiac signs whose friendships change during the Sun square Neptune on June 16, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today, with Sun square Neptune as your main influence, you'll find that you need to take action against a friend of yours. They have done something you don't understand, and rather than take the time to work it out with them. You'd rather jump to the chase.

This is where you tell your friend that they can go now. They don't understand what you mean, and in your head, you were trying to be 'kind.' "Go Now." You are telling this friend that the friendship is over and that you want nothing more to do with them.

This person, this friend of yours — they will cry over this news. They did not expect you to be so harsh, yet it's nothing for you. You are invigorated with the energy that comes with Sun square Neptune, and it's got you feeling like you should trust your instincts. Your gut tells you not to trust this person, so you act on your gut. Bye bye friend. No more you.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have been fortunate. You're one of those people who has a million friends, and all of them are considered, by you, to be 'close.' Having this many friends allows you the freedom to kick one or two out whenever you feel dissatisfied with them or their behavior.

It's like you're a king in a court, and if someone displeases you, it's 'Off with their heads.' Well, heads will roll on June 16, during Sun square Neptune, in your world of friendships that change. You feel like trimming the herd, and you do just that.

You have wanted to simplify your life for a while, and it occurs to you that you can do this better by removing some of the people in your life. So, you'll spend today figuring out who stays and who goes. You are such a mighty king; you pick and choose who gets to be in your magnificent presence.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Things need to change in your life and that starts today. On June 16, 2022, you'll feel quite demanding with Sun square Neptune in the sky. You are all about self-protection today, and that ends up looking like you are making severe changes in your friendships.

Someone in particular bugs you; you don't even know why. All you know is that this person has been in your life for too long for you NOT to know their intentions, and come to think of it, you're tired of not knowing. And, you're tired of this friend.

Who are they anyway? You're starting to feel like somewhere along the lines. You got duped; it's time to go over your friend's list to figure out who stays and who absolutely must go because the friendship is toxic. Things don't just change for you and certain 'friends' — they end, and Pisces, that's a good thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.