The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, June 16, 2022

Thursday, June 16, 2022, challenges three zodiac signs: Gemini, Leo, and Pisces. Each will stick to its principles and will not be swayed.

This is a direct result of one of the transits we'll be dealing with today: Sun trine Saturn. With this transit under our belts, we will feel good about our choices, but those choices may lead us to trouble.

We are pig-headed and stubborn today. We won't budge. And, we will be righteous and self-centered as well. We think we are right, and nothing is going to stop that.

In standing by our convictions, we may end up hurting someone, or we may end up isolating ourselves to such a degree that we'll end up wondering why we took it so far.

We work hard and get the job done today, but we'll look like freaks who can't take a joke in the long run.

What's meant by this is that we will come across as so intolerant and hostile that people will not just walk away from us because we're too stuck in our ways; they'll walk away because they think we are foolish.

And we are. Sun trine Saturn only makes us feel as though we are one hundred percent right; it doesn't mean we ARE right.

And so, in social situations, we will be the ones to barge in with our ideas while everyone around us is saying, "Hey, wait your turn.

Everyone gets to say what's on their mind. It's not just you and your opinion! Back off!" Today is the day someone tells us to shut up and sit down.

We experience public humiliation today because we don't know when or how to stop.

Here's what's happening for the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When you believe in something, you go all the way. You make it an obsession, and that helps you concentrate. When you get something into your mind that you think is THE WAY to go, you stand by it like a dog with a bone; you don't let go.

During Sun trine Saturn, on June 16, you'll be arguing with someone you cannot be bothered with.

After all, you've already made up your mind; why would you even bother to listen to another person's ideas or opinions on this 'thing' that you feel you are the expert in.

Sun trine Saturn gives you this impression that you are now the reigning ruler of whatever your new interest is.

Because this transit gives you the confidence to believe in your wisdom, you use that power to tell people they are completely wrong. That makes you the least popular person of the day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Advertisement Open your heart to the love that awaits! CLICK HERE and get a psychic reading today.

To impress someone today, you'll go so far that you'll look like you're trying too hard. And you are because you don't need to go so far overboard to make someone like you. They already do like you, yet you haven't picked up on the queues yet.

Sun trine Saturn will tap into your neurotic side, where you start to feel as though you're not doing enough and that the eventual destiny of the relationship with this person is doomed. So, to make this person who already likes you like you enough to suit your ideas, you will do everything you can to ruin it, simply because you can't stop overdoing it.

Today is rough for you because your intentions are good, but your personality needs to be fine-tuned, as you are too much to deal with today, Leo.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

What makes this day a little harder for you than you expected is that Sun trine Saturn puts you in a position of being taken advantage of — at the workplace. You ARE someone who cares about your job and doing the right thing is the ONLY thing you care about. You are diligent and loyal; you are the person people at your place of work have come to depend on.

What brings this day down is that your immediate superior will demand more work out of you simply because they know you won't say no to it. They are taking advantage of you; they're not even 'trying' — they're going right for it.

They know you won't back down because you have your standards, and they will milk you for all they get out of you on this day. You could stand up for yourself or bite the bullet and do what you do best: work.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.