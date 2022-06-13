The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Fall In Love The Hardest During The Moon Square Neptune On Tuesday, June 14, 2022

When the Moon squares Neptune on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, all sorts of things happen, and for three zodiac signs, they fall in love — hard.

When you fall in love during Moon square Neptune, you do it because everything in your body and soul says this is the right person, and you know that you want to be with them.

The Moon square Neptune transit heightens our senses in terms of sympathy, empathy, and perception; we pick up on the feelings of others, and if we feel that a certain person in our life is special, then we pour our attention on them.

If this person turns out to be of a romantic interest, we will see nothing in them but beauty and potential.

We fall hard during this transit because that's all we can do; we have no obstacles in our way, which also means we don't have any defenses either; we are raw material during this transit, leaving us vulnerable.

However, is there a way to fall deeply, madly in love without vulnerability being part of it? Nope, there's no way. Moon square Neptune leaves us open to the influences; on the one hand, we're game for being hurt, and on the other hand, we cannot experience true love without being open and vulnerable.

And that's how it will go for certain signs of the Zodiac, on June 14, as we host Moon square Neptune, the transit that will let us fall down the rabbit hole of love and romance.

Will it be worth it? Hell yes, of course, isn't love always worth it? Will it last? Well, honestly, nobody's wondering about longevity at this point; the only thing that matters today is falling in love and falling hard.

When the Moon squares Neptune, these three zodiac signs fall in love the hardest starting Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Oh, how you love to fall in love. You don't even concern yourself with profound wisdom; you go for it. Falling in love doesn't have to mean a committed lifelong relationship to you; it just means that you feel deeply about the person who catches your eye, and as far as you're concerned, you will make that person your very own by the end of the day.

There is no waiting where you are concerned, Aries.

Being in love is the most awesome thing for you; you can't wait to see where it will go, though you have no clear goal. You're just ready to dive into the love story that awaits your authorship, and you plan on making it a wild ride indeed. Put June 14 in your book for love and romance. It's on, Aries.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What makes you feel good about this day is that you finally feel as though you can understand the person you're in love with. You knew all along that they were special, and it took a bit of time to get to know them as well as you know them today, and what do you know? You were right.

They are just as special as you knew they would be, and that takes your heart and makes you a full-time believer. All it took was that one bit of knowledge; now, you are smitten today.

This person can't get any better in your eyes, and here's the best part: they are in love with you, too, AND they're into knowing you inside and out. They want to listen and understand where you're coming from, and they are one hundred percent down with you being madly in love with them. Win-win!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You'll make yourself laugh today as you get a load of yourself being in love again. Wow, do you like this feeling or what? You are a total mush for love, and there's nothing that quite compares to new love and the feeling of falling deeply into it, with no brakes on and no net to catch you.

You are working with Moon square Neptune today, and it suits you perfectly.

You are not someone who wishes to bemoan their fate should they run into an unfortunate patch, and if you've been hurt by love, you don't want to make every day a celebration of that pain.

Nope, you've made up your mind: if you ever fall in love again, you're going to do the exact opposite of all the advice you've gotten on the topic. You're going to dive in, head first, caution to the wind, and you're going to love it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.