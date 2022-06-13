The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Friends Ignore Them During Moon Sextile Saturn On Tuesday, June 14, 2022

When Moon sextile Saturn comes to town, someone's going to get the short end of the stick, meaning that today is the day we meet up with our limitations and the limitations of others.

How does this translate? Say, for instance, you ask something of a friend or a neighbor. You think what you're asking for is simple and easy enough to deliver, yet the other party sees what you're asking for as way too much.

You are now perceived as someone who oversteps their boundaries and has the nerve to ask for more than they should. Convoluted much? Yes. Today's general feeling? Yes.

Don't be surprised if you're somehow on someone's 'no-fly zone' list, meaning you're going to get ignored today by someone who wouldn't think would ever ignore you. Their reason? They don't have time for you today.

You'll take it personally, of course, because you haven't considered the idea of a person being into something other than what you're into, and so you'll spend a good portion of this day feeling offended as if you're a delicate flower that's been trifled with.

The good part: it's not personal. The bad part: you'll take it personally. And in taking it personally, you'll write an entire novel's worth of paranoid reasoning, in your head, as to why friends are ignoring you. It doesn't make sense, but you want it to make sense according to your reasoning alone.

Today is the day where you'd be better off accepting explanations from friends rather than creating false explanations that have you believing there's some major conspiracy going on behind your back.

Here are the three zodiac signs whose friends ignore them during the Moon sextile Saturn starting Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

All you want to do today is hang out with friends; yet, you can't get a single person to either respond to your texts or take a moment out of their busy days to be with you.

You feel ignored, and if you let your mind wander too long on that thought, you'll start to get depressed and paranoid.

Why is no one listening to you today? Are they all so busy that they have no time for a friend?

Here's the thing, Cancer; you know that it's OK for your friends to be busy living their own lives, and you also know that it's fine for them to be too busy to hang with you today, but it's hard for you to accept this, no matter how realistic it is.

Moon sextile Saturn puts everyone into their world, so in a way, you can't expect people to drop what they're doing to be with you. It's not personal, Cancer, so don't take it that way.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

It looks like Baby's in the corner again, and if you're Baby, then you do NOT like it one little bit. Nobody is paying attention to you. Today, Leo, and that does not please you. Especially because this is the day that you kept open for reasons of having friends over.

You've needed an audience for a while, and you figured that if you put out the suggestion, it would only take a few minutes for your legion of fans to arrive (legion of fans: a couple of friends).

Alas, with Moon sextile Saturn, everybody you know has worked up to their eyeballs and has absolutely no time to indulge you in the worship you need.

Hey, look, your friends are the best, and yes, they will indulge you, and no, it's not really about being worshipped. But still, you'll miss the gang today, and eventually, you will come to understand that they have lives too.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Why are your friends ignoring you today, Virgo? Honestly, there's no real reason; they're just doing their thing, and you happen to want their thing to be 'fun with you.' You're alone today, and while that may make another person jump for joy, it only makes you feel depressed and bored.

You are the person who turns to others for entertainment; if left to your device, you'll end up watching TV all day.

You rarely stick around for silence and have given up on reading books.

The real love of your life is friendships, as they always seem to do the trick for you, especially when you're feeling down, as you are today.

Yet, no one is answering their messages, and you keep reaching out. No one can accuse you of not trying on this day. You try, you're ignored, and guess what? You live to tell the next day. Whodathunkit!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.