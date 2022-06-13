The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, June 14, 2022

If there is one solid reason as to why today might not go according to plan, it's because we are dreaming so big today that our expectations may just exceed our ability to manifest the ideals that come with it.

In other words, we're just too good for this day and we're going to be angry at it for not keeping up with us. What makes this a rough day for many is the fact that we're all dressed up with no place to go and for some, that's a very frustrating place to be.

What causes this? Well, we have a Full Moon in Sagittarius, today, and what comes with that is the idea that we can achieve anything we want.

The Moon in Sagittarius is like the 'dreamer's transit.' Today is the day where we get it into our minds that this 'big idea' is not only a great idea but an idea worth obsessing over.

Here's where things get squirrel-y though. We also have Moon sextile Saturn, and that means that for every highfalutin dream we have, we automatically doubt its worthiness. And that comes after we've just decided it's the best thing in our lives.

What to do? Deal with it. Bask in the glorious light of the Full Moon in Sagittarius and stick with your original plan. Notice your doubt and brush it aside; make it something you can pay less attention to.

If anything, just keep dreaming big; even if you know it's only a dream. Hey, having a rich inner life is what sustains us here, and it's worth investing in.

Here's which three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on Tuesday, and why June 14, 2022 brings challenges that lead to growth.

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

While this may not go down in your book of bad days, what you will get to experience today is a bit of frustration. You know that 'this one thing' can happen, and yet, it feels as though every single thing in the world is preventing it from starting.

That's what this day is all about for you, Cancer big plans that don't even get to see a minute of existence. It's like you're the conductor of an orchestra that didn't get the message that today was the big show, and now, everyone's a no-show.

You're at the mercy of the Moon in Sagittarius, and it's making you think that you can accomplish all the things that are clearly not meant to be. It's an illusion, and this transit enforces this kind of mind trip. Best to witness your feelings today, rather than act on them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

With the Moon sextile Saturn in your way, you'll be feeling like bashing down the door, wherever you go. It's the kind of day that halts you in your tracks, and for no good reason at all.

You'll wake feeling like you need to work with this creative rush you'll be getting, and as soon as you get your mind together, you'll start to notice that things aren't working. For every idea you get today, there will be something to hold it back.

Saturn energy wants you to stand in place and not move; it's a total control freak, this transit, and the last thing on Earth that you need is to be controlled. Especially by invisible forces! Come on, transits, back off! But will they? Never. You're going to have to deal with Saturn's bad mood today, or should I say — bad Moon. Yikes!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Whenever there's a potent Sagittarius transit, you are usually on your feet and ready to work with it. And as the Full Moon enters Sagittarius, you'll have that chance once again, except this time, it takes you in the wrong direction.

You're not going to experience a day of hell, but a day of setbacks and, well, crushed dreams. Yes, yes, I know that sounds melodramatic but your day may have a tear or two involved, due to frustrations caused by irritable transits, like Moon sextile Saturn.

Expect to see some strange behavior take place coming from a friend today. Try not to judge, but if you feel the need to walk away from this friend, then do so. There are situations that will lure you in today, and you'd be best advised to steer clear of anything that even slightly registers to you as negative.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.