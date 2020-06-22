Dreams can reveal a lot about our inner feelings.

When you have a crush on someone, you simply wish that you could get closer to each other, spend time together, and develop an even deeper, committed friendship — and even something more. You might think about them so much in your daily life that you even start dreaming about them!

So what does it mean when you dream about your crush?

Dream interpretation is tricky, as many times, our dreams don't really make sense when you stop to think about them. Your dreams might not even necessarily reflect your current situation.

But when it comes to dreaming about your crush, you might recognize some of these dreams.

What it means when you dream about your crush constantly:

Having recurring dreams about your crush means that you really want the relationship to be possible and think about it all the time. What happens in your dreams tends to show you your own thoughts and feelings about the crush, and you think about who he is.

The negative aspect of this dream is that you are going through a difficult time in your life, and the dream itself indicates insecurity and fear. The Dream Bible reveals that constantly dreaming of a crush might mean you subconsciously feel that this person is out of your league, or that you are "spending too much time looking at what you want and not enough on getting what you want."

When you actually get it off your chest, your subconscious mind will dream of other things, even dating someone else!

What it means when you dream about your crush kissing you:

When we dream of being kissed, it means that we think a lot about the person we would like to be or wish to be with, and who interests us. And when we dream of kissing, the kiss shows us the desire for love and affection.

What it means when you dream about crushing on someone you don't know:

In dreams, we also reflect on our own self-esteem. What happens in your dreams tends to show not only your own thoughts and feelings about your crush but also about traits and values that you admire.

For example, according to Dream Dictionary, dreaming about a celebrity crush means you see something in that person that you'd like to embody yourself.

Alternatively, the Dream Bible also explains that dreaming about someone you don't know could mean that you feel as though certain opportunities are out of reach.

What it means when you dream about your crush dating someone else:

A more heartbreaking dream is one about your crush being with someone else. If you dream about this scenario, it can also highlight a jealous streak you might have for someone else.

What it means when you dream about arguing with your crush:

When you dream that you are arguing with your crush in your dream, do not panic and take a step, but find out how he feels in real life. If the argument is about him, you may feel inwardly conflicted as to whether he likes you or not.

According to the Dream Bible, dreaming about an argument suggests you may find it hard to express your true feelings. That said, dreaming about arguing with your crush could mean that you're ready to tell your crush how you feel — you just don't know how.

What it means when you dream about your crush rejecting you:

When you are rejected by your crush in a dream, you have no confidence in the way people see you, but it doesn’t mean this will become your reality. Most people believe that dreams of rejection arise from fear and insecurity in the waking state of life, or that you doubt what you find good in yourself.

Dream interpretation is rarely, if ever, so black and white, and dreams are often much more complicated than they seem.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.