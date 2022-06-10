We have two transits today that revolve around Venus making three zodiac signs the luckiest in love on Saturday, June 11, 2022: Venus conjunction Uranus and Moon opposition Venus. These transits could take our love lives any way they choose, so it will be up to us to help direct that romantic energy to its highest potential.

Venus conjunction Uranus is here to let us know that there's always more we can seek in romance, and Moon opposition Venus tells us that we'd be best off sharing our thoughts with the person we love, in trust and the knowledge that they will honor our requests.

This isn't the kind of lucky-in-love day where we share gifts or receive good news; this is the kind of day where we make our good news.

These transits are inspiring as they let us know that our love lives are in good shape while knowing that it's up to us to keep it that way and more: it's possible.

Today is when we, as couples, decide to hang on and make the best of the rest of this ride together.

June 11 comes with giddy anticipation; we feel as though we're finally working as a couple, a well-oiled machine that can only reach success at this rate.

We are not afraid to fulfill the wishes of our partners, nor are we tempted to back out of any plans.

This day puts our romantic relationship front and center in our minds. We care. Therefore we fight hard for the things we love. Today we protect what we have and ensure it lasts, no matter what.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Saturday, June 11, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

With Venus in conjunction with Uranus igniting your imagination, you'll want to do something nice today for your loved one, and once you get into this, it will become a project for you.

What makes this day feel so special is that this project allows you to pour all of your love into it, making everything about this day feel lucky and loving.

You know that you're doing this for an extraordinary person and that they will appreciate all the effort you've put into this creation, and you imagine their smiling face all day long as you prepare.

You and your 'project' will be appreciated, and your partner will surprise you with their version of a well-planned idea. It's a day filled with happy surprises and moments of profound loving feeling. Doesn't get any better than that.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

While you will never once see anything in this life as perfect, you aren't always looking for the flaws, and on this day, during Venus's conjunction with Uranus, you'll be seeing nothing in your line of vision that does anything but pleases you.

You and your partner will be able to celebrate a new phase in your existence together. It makes you happy that this kind of security is available to you.

Life isn't always easy for you, Virgo, and the thing that makes you feel like it's all worthwhile is knowing you have a partner you can trust, and this day lets you know that in no uncertain terms.

Don't be surprised if your mate approaches you with an offer you can't refuse, as in, "Marry me again!" Spontaneous moves take place today, all of them positive and worth considering.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's one thing your partner affords you: clarity. Because of this person, you know where you stand, and during Venus's conjunction with Uranus, you get the feeling that where you stand is right by the side of the person you're in love with.

You rarely take things for granted, and honestly, often, you see the negative in situations.

You wait for the ball to drop, so when today hits, you'll feel something you don't generally feel: trust. Contentment. It seems as though this day takes you out of your state of nervousness and into a place of peace and relaxation.

If you just happen to have some, your partner is about to do something today that completely eradicates any of your worries. You feel lucky today and are not worried about that luck running out. There's something long-lasting about today's good fortune; you feel grateful for that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.