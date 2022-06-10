If there's anything that has the power to throw us off our game today, it's the fact that we have Moon opposition Uranus and Moon opposition Venus hovering over us, picking us apart from a distance.

Just the word, 'opposition' should be enough for us to pick up on the queues here; this day, June 11, goes to quarreling with people over something that we are seriously opposed to.

It's all about opposition today, and some of us may find ourselves in unavoidable situations that require us to stand our ground.

The unfortunate part about this opposition is that it's more than likely a romantic issue, and the stance we'll be taking is the one that defends someone we believe in; something our romantic partner wants nothing to do with.

We find them silly and irrational for their opinion, while they feel the same about us. It's a rough day for lovers who differ in opinion.

Venus energy influences the 'who' in 'who are we fighting with today?' And Uranus's vibe lets us know that the battle is going to be in vain. No matter how hard we try, we lose today.

Basically, we want our romantic partners to join in the festivities (whatever they are) and they are firmly established in saying, "NO." There's no giving in on this day, and oddly enough, neither side wants to concede.

Couples will shout their opinions today, and should a partner challenge that opinion, there will be much annoyance with each other. June 11 brings friction to relationships and arguments that could potentially last for months.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, June 11, 2022

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today may not be the best day for you to pick a fight with the person you live with, as they are simply not in the mood for you or your opinions.

This person is more than likely your romantic partner, but you've come to learn that they are not only moody, they're hostile, especially when it comes to you presenting an idea to them that they're already unilaterally shot down.

You've learned to not approach this person twice with the same request, as they have a temper that you can't deal with.

Still, you don't want to feel owned by them; you are a free person and you should get to say whatever you want to in front of them or away from them. Ask yourself why you keep forcing the issue, and why you feel you need to press this one?

You may actually be doing this out of pride, but know this: if you push the issue, your partner will react as expected: negatively.

2. Aries

(March 19 - April 19)

What makes this a rough day for you is that you really thought you had a great idea, but when to put it to the person you believed would react the best to it, you find that they not only are opposed to it, they can't stand the idea of it.

It's like you've done all this work for nothing; you put in all this effort to make this 'idea' seem appealing and fascinating, and it ended up being a real thrill for you alone.

No one around you or in your friend's group seems to think much of your great idea, which leaves you by yourself.

You didn't really want to be alone today, but the opposing transits have it so that all you are is alone.

This makes you angry because you started out feeling so optimistic about this big, social day you thought you were about to have. Looks like your big, special plans will have one guest alone: You. But honestly, that's OK, as you love to spend time on your own.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You're about to take a chance today; you have everything planned out and you've even taken into consideration the reactions that you just KNOW you'll be getting, once you release this wonderful idea to the public, and it's a lead balloon of an idea, isn't it?

Yes, that's right, whatever it is that you have on your mind is something that hits other people like a lead balloon.

In other words, it sinks. No floating here. Your big idea doesn't go over, nor does it warm the hearts of those you were sure would have been affected by your thoughtful words and ideas.

You are just off the mark today and you don't know it. That's the main kicker for you: you don't know it. You don't get the point today, and you don't realize that people are rolling their eyes over what you call your moment of genius. Today brings humiliation if you keep pressing the issue. Fall back, if you can.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.