The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, June 9, 2022

After a quiet period in the skies, it is time to start moving towards what makes you happy. Happiness is the feeling of peace, acceptance, and contentment with where you are in life.

It is not having everything be perfect but knowing that through honest intentions and truth, you own your authentic power to create the moments that make up a life that feels in alignment.

Energy is rapidly building to the Sagittarius Full Moon next week. Still, for now, you are approaching a time when you will be finding fewer reasons to delay gratification for a more perfect time.

The past few days have allowed you to reflect on your life journey, what feels in alignment with you and what does not.

As Mercury moves further out of its shadow zone, you gain clarity and greater confidence about taking on opportunities for change within your life. Unlike before, these opportunities are about how to incorporate more of that authentic happiness into your life.

It is a shift from being in the place where you give your power away to obligations and instead take ownership of the choices you get to make.

The Moon is in Libra all day, bringing a sense of harmony to your life. You are driven to create more of this because you are getting a taste of what life would be like if it were based on this instead of the routines that feel like they rob you of your purpose.

The Libra Moon connects with the Gemini Sun, which washes the day in great energy of love, connection, and spontaneity.

It is a great day to call out of work or plans later and go on an adventure that helps you remember what life truly is supposed to be about.

Here are which three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes for Thursday, June 9, 2022.

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Moon in your sign all day will help you tune into your feelings and get comfortable with those pieces you may have been struggling to make sense of. A lot of this goes back to last fall when you began making different decisions in your relationships.

This has progressed further and into something bigger than you could ever have imagined, leading you to a place to reevaluate many things within your life.

A big part of this is to heal that belief that you must silence your truth to keep the peace.

Instead, you are learning more every day that those who are meant to be in your life will not require you to suffer to make that happen. Today brings you the reminder of how important happiness is. You may find yourself seeing things clearly because of this understanding.

Do not be afraid to keep it as simple as the energy today will bring in. When you are no longer afraid of losing people or of situations then, you are now in the space to authentically declare what resonates and what does not. This is what allows you to not just prioritize happiness but to choose it just as fiercely as you have chosen yourself.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You are being asked to allow yourself to look around and see just how beautiful things are. It is easy to get caught up in always seeing what needs to be done or changed. In doing that, though, you rob yourself of the ability to see all that is good and wonderful.

You have been able to incorporate more of your own needs into life recently because you have done the internal healing on what was seeking out lack and unfulfillment in life. This was all about finding balance within the various parts of yourself and not being afraid that things would not work out.

You lose that fear of life not working out when you become more confident in the lessons you have learned and the security you have within your inner self. Today this opens a whole new peace and joy that will become part of your new normal.

Make sure that you let yourself enjoy where you are in your life and everything that has happened up until this point. Nothing will ever go exactly according to plan. Still, it is because something else will be even better when it does not. And now you are finally able to see what that means.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury is currently in the zodiac sign of Taurus, now direct, helping you to look at things from all sides and then have the conversations that you need to so things can start to drift in a new direction. Right now, it could feel like situations or changes are moving a little slowly.

Part of that is that Mercury has not left its shadow phase yet and is still gaining momentum. This is also what you are doing right now. It is not that things are not working out or even that you are on the wrong track but that you are slowly gaining speed.

This is what goes into truly building that life you dream of because those aspects that have the strongest foundation will last forever.

Look for what you can bring greater stability to and focus on what it brings to your life. If it is not helping you become the person that you want or enriching your life, then it is something that you should reconsider.

As much as you are dedicated to rebuilding your life right now, make sure that happiness is a key component. Everything that you have been through was so that you could not just live life more on your terms, but so you could enjoy it as well.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.