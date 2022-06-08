Whenever we have a transit such as Sun trine Moon, we can almost certainly anticipate good moods and the pursuit of happiness. Thursday, June 9, gives us such transit and the goal of the day is to find happiness in the little things.

We spend so much time seeking happiness in things like expectations or grand events and rarely do we ever see the joy in what's right before our eyes.

And sometimes 'right before our eyes' is not all that literal as it is mental; we know the answer to "What would make us happy," and if we're honest with ourselves about that answer, then we'd know that our happiness is found in something we've already determined as a 'happy place.' Today, that place is back with someone we once loved.

Nobody does it better, as they say. "Nothing compares to you." There are people in our lives that 'take the cake,' so to speak. We can argue with them, even remove them from our lives, but they are still the ones, no matter what.

And today gives us the chance to see that clearly. We may just be getting back together with that one person who does the trick for us. The breakup was merely part of the plan; it invites the longing. Now, here you are today, ready to permanently accept your ex back into your life.

Sun trine Moon is the transit for reunions and romantic advantages. Couples who have broken up — yet still pine for each other — get back together again. Lessons are learned, and mistakes are considered part of those lessons. We can do thi or, at least, certain zodiac signs can. Let's see which ones.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Get Back With An Ex During Sun Trine Moon On Thursday, June 9, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Sun trine Moon is a joy to behold, and no one is more ready for a joyous experience than you, Gemini. Your desire for happiness has become manifest, and you know exactly what will do the trick for you. To be at peace, you need to reconnect with your old love.

It's true that the two of you still love each other, but time and life got in the way.

After a few talks, we both think it might be a good idea to try again. There's nothing in mind per se, but you aren't talking about spending your lives together ... just yet.

Right now, it's time for that positive flow of energy to work its magic on 'trying again.' You aren't going to scare each other away with demands or statements of commitment, not just yet. Slowly it goes with you and your ex as you easily slip back into each other's lives in anticipation of something wonderful.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've tried to weigh your options to figure out whether it's a good decision or not to get back together with your ex, and while the Sun trine Moon, you'll opt for the reunion. No matter how you analyze it, this person seems to be the one who is best suited for you.

You know their failings, and they know yours.

The pretense is no longer needed; your honesty has been revealed, and when you think of it, you realize that this person, this ex-partner of yours, really should be back with you. You naturally assume they are into it, and they probably are, though that's not definite yet.

So, it depends on how you approach this ex of yours; will they come back or not? Sun trine Moon says, yes, they will come back to you. Your logic adds up: it seems they've weighed their options, too, and found that only you will do.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You do not find yourself to be an easy person to get along with, which is why you want your ex back in your life. They seemed to have been the only person who could tolerate you and enjoy you fully. You broke up with this person a short time ago; the breakup is still fresh, and so are the raw emotions.

As those emotions settle into something you can both live with, you both come up with the same idea during Sun trine Moon: Let's get back together just to see what happens.

You are willing to try again, even though you're both still hurt and not fully healed from the original breakup. You will be fine, Capricorn, and you're making the right move. This love affair isn't finished, and if things go the way you want them to, they never will be.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.