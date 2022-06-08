The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Thursday, June 9, 2022

What may feel like luck, at first, may turn out to be an upgrade in passion when it comes to our loves lives. As we've come to know, we are the ones who make the luck in our lives, and while we can get a helpful assist from the planetary and lunar transits, it's what we do with that help that makes the difference.

And, in long-term relationships, sometimes the 'problem' is passion, or rather, the lack of it. June 9 brings us Sun trine Moon, a powerful and positive transit. However, it is sharing space with Moon opposition Mars, and that's where things take a turn for the ... passionate.

It's hard to have Mars energy in the sky without us down here reacting to it. Some of us get angry or hostile, while others get curious, passionate, and amorous, and because we have Sun trine Moon, Mars energy is shifted towards the constructive; we can make something wonderful out of some very intense energy if we decide to do just that.

So, as usual, it takes a conscious decision to conjure up that luck in our love lives, and today is a prime example of how successful we can be if we try.

With the good transits in place, a few of the zodiac signs here today will get to know what it's like to make their own luck. Once you realize that so much of it is in your own hands, you'll never want to let this kind of power go...and this 'power' is the stuff we're all born with.

Today, however, gives three zodiac signs the cache to experience luck, up close and firsthand.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You believe in love and relationship, but you're also a firm believer that if you don't have a good, passionate, intimate life, then you really don't have much to base the relationship on. Fortunately, you're always willing to step up to the plate to try new things and create such alluring situations that your partner can't resist them or you.

You are completely down with trying harder today because you know how the outcome will be if you simply apply effort.

You may be with someone who is a tad lazier than you when it comes to the upkeep of a romance, but you know they love you and are somewhat depending on you to direct the show.

Good thing you happen to love taking control, as today's efforts bring you much success. You really know how to spark things up, don't you, Aries?

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You're not the person who demands passion and attention, but when you are interested, it's the most important thing to you. In your relationship, you've had your 'on' days and your 'off' days; you feel as though your partner follows your moods, and so, in a way, you set the tone for the entire love affair.

Yes, they are into it, but they're not as compelling as you are. On June 9, you'll be hella compelling as Moon opposition Mars takes over and gets you feeling as though you want excitement, change, and newness in that relationship of yours.

Even if it's just one night of fun and perhaps even...mystery...that's the stuff you're into right now, and if you show interest, you know your partner will follow suit. Lead this person into something loving and memorable, Cancer, as this is truly your lucky day in love.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Sun trine Moon makes everything feel possible. Today, your attitude is like the Sun itself; you shine, and your warm rays are far-reaching and warm. You want to embrace the entire world in your loving arms, but you'd rather concentrate that affection on the one person who makes your world around your partner.

There will be no wiping off that smile today as you set out to please and bring joy and giggles to the person you love.

While Mars plays a part in your passionate approach, your intentions are pure Sun trine Moon, which means good. Good is the word of the day, and you'll find that it describes just about everything in your life at this moment. It's a good day for Leo on June 9 and an auspicious day for love.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.