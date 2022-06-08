It's pretty easy to get caught up in the "I hate people" game, and it seems everyone's doing it these days. I mean, just look at us: we're hostile, egomaniacal, and selfish. The things human beings do these days make you wish you were born a cat.

At least cats get positive PR, what with all of their super adorable videos. People, on the other hand, are not as cute, and this bad reputation has put us all on each other's 'do not trust' list.

So, along with how we feel about our fellow humans these days, we also have Moon opposing Mars to cement that feeling of distrust and turn it into one big cold vat of problematic misunderstanding.

If we're already in an anti-people mood, this transit launches that mood into the stratosphere; we do not trust anyone right now. And none of us are trustworthy.

We've proven that with our past actions, and, we may have proved ourselves right off the face of the planet, meaning, no one trusts us anymore, and we trust no one in return.

Three zodiac signs take this transit harder than the rest. What makes Moon's opposition the Mars so harsh for some is that we're already established in a 'trust no one' state of mind, so when distrust goes into overdrive, it borders on fear and paranoia.

Love all, trust no one, as the Chinese proverb says. And if you can get a little self-love in there while you're at it, do just that because the only thing that is going to make this ride bearable is knowing that you can at least trust yourself.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Trust No One During Moon Opposition Mars On Thursday, June 9, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Ha! The last thing you're about to do on this day, during the Moon's opposition to Mars is trust someone whom you know to be an outstanding liar and cheat.

Pity this person also happens to be your boss, and when they tell you that you can expect good news in the next few days, you shrug your shoulders and roll your eyes, because this 'boss' of yours has never once done anything to merit your trust or your belief.

You're like Red from The Shawshank Redemption now: it's your parole meeting and you've given up hope, so you say whatever is on your mind, 'knowing' you'll be rejected anyway.

And then, you get accepted, much to your surprise. You may not trust anyone today, but that doesn't necessarily mean you won't benefit in the long run. Irony to the rescue!

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Pfft, trust! Hilarious. As if. And that's you in a nutshell, Sagittarius. And you didn't get to the place by chance, oh no. You've been built into a person who will never again trust a single thing, and that's because you've naively poured yourself into way too many situations that required your full trust.

You gave it your all and you got screwed in the long run. Lessons learned, and Sagittarius loves a good lesson.

Today with Moon opposition Mars in the sky, you'll be triggered by an onslaught of phrases, spoken by other people that will alert you to their lies.

You went from naive fool to hyper-vigilant sentinel; you watch our for untruths and you dismiss those who dare to even hint at untrustworthiness.

No one is faster than you at getting rid of those who offend you now. If you can trust 'em, then they are OUT.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Moon opposition Mars not only awakens your sense of distrust, but it also makes you feel hostile and angry about, well, just about everything. When you give it all, you go all the way, and that also implies that when you go for the positive, you're golden; a true warrior of goodness and light.

That is until one of the cracks in your armor is revealed and it doesn't take long for you, at that point, to crumble into a pile of charred hope.

That's all it takes for you to see the world as a big, bad, sphere of negativity.

You'll run into an opportunity today to find all the bad things that have been hidden in your mind and in your life. All it takes is for you to notice the negativity and then BAM!

You sink down into it as if it were home. You are so distrusting today that you might as well wear a sign that says, "Go away, you are all no good for me."

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years. Follow her on Twitter.