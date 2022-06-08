Anger and delayed response are on the menu today as Moon opposition Mars takes over on all fronts starting Thursday, June 9, 2022.

We've got the light of Sun trine Moon to help us through this dark, angry day, and for that, we can feel gratitude.

However, many of us zodiac signs will act on our worst impulses today, which, for some, may have dire consequences in the long run. Today is when we can potentially make mistakes that last a lifetime. All the more reason to watch what we do and say.

The 'delayed' response looks like many zodiac signs missing chances that are laid out for their success. We blow opportunities to make money on this day, and we take the words of someone who loves us the wrong way, making them into the bad guy.

In doing so, we hurt this person, and because Moon's opposition Mars tends to work our own sense of false pride, we won't apologize. We'll just let them stew in our mistaken behavior, hoping they figure it out independently.

We are selfish and unwise today; we have one thing on our minds: get what we want and leave. If it were a Hollywood movie, we'd probably start a war and walk away from it because we don't want to get our hands dirty.

This day brings all kinds of consequences for our actions, but those consequences have yet to be manifested as reality.

That all depends on how low we go. If we sink to the bottom and treat people like trash, our consequences will be seismic. Speak sweetly today, or keep your mouth closed.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, June 9, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You're about to let loose some words on a relative of yours who simply does not deserve your wrath. Alas, you're in a mood, and when you get in a mood (and you will be in a foul one today, June 9, 2022, thanks to Moon opposition Mars), you feel it's fine to just create as much chaos and disorder as you like.

Today, you are the ultimate antagonist; you push everyone's buttons, and you simply don't care. If you want to get something off your chest, you drop bombs of nasty talk, and most of your targets are family members.

In your mind, they are the ones who deserve to hear the truth. The 'truth,' however, is something that only exists in your mind. You will take advantage of your position in the family today. As you scold everyone around you, you'll only be more miserable than before.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This is the day that if you do not watch your step, you'll end up in a world of regret...and regret is the thing that keeps people stunted. For someone as progressive as you are, you don't need things to hold you back, especially if those things are mental.

And regret is mental, Leo. What's about to come out of your mouth today will hit someone you love with such ferocity that you will devastate them. And in doing so, you will ruin your relationship with this person. Even if the two of you try to sort through the mess, you try to find something worth salvaging, as they say: the damage is already done.

Advertisement Love might be calling your name. Get an Accurate Prediction today.

You are about to create that damage today, Leo. You can walk away warned, or you can proceed to hurt someone so irrevocably that there's nothing left of your relationship with them when you're finished.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

When you go mean, you go terribly mean. Moon opposition Mars makes you feel like today will be a meaningful day in Scorpioland. If you pick up on the day's aggression, you'll be using it to your advantage. You don't see anything you do as a mistake; it's all 'meant to be' no matter how harsh or preventable it might be.

You live a very spontaneous life, where you pick up your energy. Your energy, however, will be tainted with the energy of Moon's opposition Mars, and that's going to put you in the position of believing you're some kind of all-powerful being today.

This ego-fueled power trip will have you insulting people left and right. Your feeling is that they should learn to roll with it, take a joke, and get a life. Unfortunately, today's hostile attitude makes you look like a bratty fool who has nothing in their life but to order people around. This day backfires on you, Scorpio.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.