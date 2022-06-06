The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Find Out Who Loves Them During Moon Trine Venus Starting Tuesday, June 7, 2022

For a while there, we felt as though we weren't picking up on the hints and queues being handed to us due to Mercury retrograde's ability to dull our senses and put us into a confused state.

As soon as Mercury went direct a few days ago, we felt as though we could suddenly 'handle' it all again as if we knew that on some level, we weren't getting all the info we needed in order to understand a certain this or that.

And 'this or that' in this case refers to romance, or more specifically, who has taken a romantic interest in us and would like for us to notice them ... and their feelings.

It's funny; we can be staring at love straight in the eye, and not know that the love we're seeing is meant for us, alone.

We think the person that crushes on us is 'nice' and we leave it at that because we don't want to assume anything more. That is, until Moon trine Venus throws a reveal party. By the end of the party, you will know exactly who loves you — in that way — and whether or not you want to do anything about it.

Moon trine Venus doesn't guarantee love in a person's life, it just makes us think about it ... a lot.

June 7 is reserved for those who wish to let their feelings out, and for those who are receptive to hearing who is out there that wants to know them better. This is the day when you get the good news: someone is very interested in you.

Are they good people? Who knows? Will you feel the same towards them? That remains to be seen. What we do know is that certain signs of the zodiac will be finding out who loves them during Moon trine Venus.

Here are the three zodiac signs who find out who loves them during the Moon trine Venus on June 7, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

On June 7, 2022, you will find out the truth behind someone's intentions. You've had your suspicions about this person as they continuously show you kindness and a reserved sort of affection, but in truth, this person has their eyes set on you and they are hoping like mad that once you pick up on their advances, you'll see them in the same light as they see you.

This is someone from work, or your neighborhood — someone you run into all the time.

And while they haven't always felt this way about you, they will feel the influence of Moon trine Venus and it will have them thinking about you night and day.

Thought becomes action very quickly with this person, so don't be surprised if someone you know suddenly changes course on you and shows you that they'd like to know you as more than a friend.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's been a long time since you've heard about people having crushes on you, and it's probably the last thing you'd expect to happen today, and yet, here it is, the moment where you find out that someone is really into you. What are you going to do about it?

Nothing! Which is perfectly fine because you already have your love life established ... or do you, Virgo?

The Moon trine Venus is going to hit you like this: At first, you'll laugh off this person's public display of affection for you. You don't take it seriously and you know you're not about to respond to them in the way they want you to.

However, you will think about it and you will be flattered; so much so that you might even consider having a fling with them, simply because the idea of it makes you giggle. You're not serious, but you do like to indulge in the thought.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You should be too surprised when you find out that so and so likes you. After all, you did lay the seed for that affection when you flirted with that person a while back. There you go again, watching your flirty seeds turn into big blossoms of desire, as someone in your life wants to take you up on your seductive suggestions.

This is where you have to own your words and actions, Scorpio. Moon trine Venus will have you contemplating whether you wish to go all the way with that seduction, or whether you need to halt instantly.

The thing with you is, that when you are influenced by a transit like Moon trine Venus, you want the love that's coming your way. You will be approached by this person today and when they tell you that they are totally serious about you, you may just take them up on that idea.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.