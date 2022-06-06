The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Refuse To Settle Down During Moon Trine Uranus On Tuesday, June 7, 2022

They say that everything has its season, and during Moon trine Uranus, settling down, getting married, or making a romantic commitment isn't an item on this season's menu.

This transit is wild and free and wants nothing to do with settling down in a relationship. Love is fine, and so is dating, but settling down?

Oh no, not that. This transit is for those who can't possibly think about doing anything that restrictive.

That's not to say we won't be asked. For a few of us, we have someone in our lives who would like nothing more than to settle into a long-term relationship with us.

Rather than tell this person that we'd rather die a slow, tortured death before settling down with them, we will dance around the topic, evading the past. We who won't settle down know how to dance.

Why is it that some people won't settle down? Well, it's because of their nature. Some folks are free spirits. They can most certainly enjoy the beauty of love and participate in it.

They don't want that love to become their prison cell, and this kind of attitude only shows up in certain signs of the Zodiac.

On June 7, 2022, during Moon trine Uranus, folks will refuse to be 'like everybody else.'

This day is a 'no settle' zone for these three zodiac signs who refuse to settle for love on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The number one reason you won't settle down in a relationship is that no one is good enough for you, and every time you've tried to settle down, you've ended up regretting it. So, why bother trying again? You know yourself; you are a perfectionist with ideas. You're not about to compromise your beliefs for someone to prove that you love them.

If they can't just take your word at face value, they don't deserve to hear what you say. And what you have to say to the people in your life with whom you choose to share your love is this: My way or the highway, buddy. One might think you're selfish, but the truth is you know how to protect yourself. You're not going to settle for something that isn't ideal, and because ideals are hard to come by, you'd rather play the game your way.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

In your head, there's no reason EVER to settle down with someone. Why? To have kids? To show the world that you're in a committed relationship? To prove to your family that you, too, can be a clone of everyone else in the family? Nah, that's just not you. You love being alone and with romantic interests; everything pleases you as long as you don't feel forced into it.

You're even happy to be in a long-term relationship with someone, but the minute they ask you for a commitment, you feel like you're being forced into signing a deal with the devil; it's just not your style, and you will reject it at all costs. You're not so much a loner as you are someone who values their way of doing things. During Moon trine Uranus, you'll feel justified in choosing this lifestyle.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Everything that involves settling down with another person goes against your nature, Sagittarius. You are born wild and free, and you have no intentions of being any other way. It's suited you all this time, and settling into a relationship with another human being seems so beneath you.

Why bother? You feel that all human relationships are impermanent, so why put so much importance on an idea that cannot be anything more than a lie people tell themselves to fit in with everyone else.

Settling down is inhuman in your world. It's like saying yes to a prison sentence without a chance for parole. You love to be loved and appreciated, and you're willing to do the same for another, but lock into a relationship for life? Ha. No way, Jose.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.