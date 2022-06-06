The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, June 7, 2022

With the Moon trine Venus and a Half Moon in Virgo, we should be seeing some pleased people feeling terrific about their romantic lives today.

The Virgo Moon influence allows us to see our love lives clearly; we can see what's good and what needs improvement.

The Moon trine Venus lets us concentrate on the positive; we intend for greatness on this day, and in love, we most certainly find it.

This is a good day for couples to figure things out together, as in where we want our relationship to go, plans for the future, and what we're going to do for dinner tonight.

While that sounds mundane, you'd be surprised at how many couples become clueless when things like dinner or everyday chores.

Today is the day where, if an effort is applied, routines can become established — and there is never anything wrong with routine. Mark my words and routine orders, and we need that in our romantic lives.

The same energy that makes Virgo the perfectionist is also the energy that finds ways to accomplish the next best thing to perfect: a peaceful co-existence between partners.

If you are someone who craves nonstop action and a thrill-kill adventure in romance, then this is not your day. However, if you want a happy life filled with peace and ease, then today is the first day of the rest of your blessed life.

Here's which three zodiac signs are luckiest in love starting Tuesday, June 7, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today has you coming to terms with something: you're growing up. You used to be the biggest party animal on the block, and while all that was fun, you're starting to think about the big picture.

That's how the Half Moon in Virgo affects you, and with Moon trine Venus in your court, you'll be having deep conversations today about the future with the person you love.

While you still feel like a kid at heart, you are simultaneously craving the life of a more mature person, and you feel that both you and your partner are ready to take on new responsibilities.

Togetherness is obvious today, as you and your mate agree to work side by side on whatever you have in mind. You'll be planning and envisioning today. If you're up for it, create an intention board that you can add images to as the days go by.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've run yourself ragged with your indecision. You cannot make up your mind on just about everything. Fortunately, you found yourself a person who is not only somewhat of a control freak (in all the right ways) but a person who is willing to help you decide on this, that, or the other thing.

With the Moon trine Venus in place, you and your partner can rely upon each other for help. And while you may be the indecisive one, you're also the creative genius in the relationship, so things tend to work themselves out.

You and your partner will feel lucky to have found each other on this day.

You balance each other out. While you are practically opposites, you seem to be just the right people to make this particular relationship work out beautifully. Share and share alike.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You are not interested in glamor or adventure; you want a life where you and your love can feel safe and secure. Because you ask for so little, you feel happy and thankful for what you do get, and on this day, you'll get love in abundance.

Your partner has a surprise for you today and being that you are both humble, selfless people, it's all about the little things. Knowing your partner is thinking of you makes you glow with contentment.

Let the world ridicule you for your lack of ambitious, romantic adventures; you're happy 'as is,' and days like today make you know you made the right move when you found your person.

The Moon trine Venus seals the deal by letting you know that you are loved in no uncertain terms. Your person is there for you, and they will never leave.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.