The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, June 5, 2022

Your 'who will have rough horoscopes' astrology forecast is here with predictions for three zodiac signs starting on Sunday, June 5, 2022.

So, which three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on Sunday, June 5?

Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo need to watch out the most on Sunday due to the Moon opposite Saturn taking place. It does not help matters that the Moon will also square Mercury which is in its shadow phase.

And these planetary forces are our main influences today, and they both have the power within them to wreck our lives to a degree.

That's not to say we're about to receive a wallop of a day, but zodiac signs will definitely get to experience a setback.

Disorder rules the day and that could definitely interrupt plans that were made a long time ago.

This is the day where upsets occur, mainly in terms of plans, organized events, and get-togethers. What we want to happen may not necessarily go down according to how we envisioned it.

The Moon opposite Saturn has a booster in Saturn retrograde, which started a couple of days ago, and will last through October 23.

With two strong Saturn transits in the sky, we can expect everything we do to come up with a challenge. We will either experience a total halt when it comes to the progress of certain projects that we're involved in or a setback of such gigantic proportions that we feel unsure if it's ever going to get off the ground.

Moon square Mercury might be helpful in so much as it will get us to at least speak up and say what's troubling us, but when mixed with Moon opposition Saturn, our expressions might be squelched.

That's the problem with this day; even when we come up with solutions to the misery at hand, there's some new 'demon' to snatch it away from us. And for three signs here, whoa doggies — hang on tight as this day is going to be messy.

Here are the three zodiac signs who should be cautious the most on June 5, 2022.

Taurus, Gemini, and Virgo are set to have rough horoscopes all day on Sunday.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

What gets in your way today, during the Moon opposite Saturn, is, well ... everything. You may begin the day with total optimism, and you may also close it feeling the same, however, if you are feeling good by the end of the day, it's because you choose to overcome the endless obstacles set up for you today, and those obstacles are certain to prevent you from having a good time.

You'll be misunderstood by people whom you need to be clear with; there may even be strife at the workplace that has started to spill over on you.

Don't worry, you are safe, but that doesn't mean you won't overthink it until it becomes part of your worries.

Saturn energy is so off-putting to someone like you; you aren't here to be restrained or controlled, and yet, that's what this day brings you. You'll be drowning in the current of someone else's control today, and you'll be resenting every single second of it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Do you feel like you're being called out, Gemini? Are you thinking, 'Why me? Why is it always me who gets the short stick?' Don't let it get to you, but do understand that it's very hard for Geminis to deal with Saturn energy, and today, you've got it in abundance.

You're a terrific person who likes to do things their way. That seems like an easy request: "Just let me do things my way and everything will be OK."

Sound fair, but have the planets ever played fair? Never, not once. The astrological influences are neutral and unfeeling; they simply influence without playing a conscious role in how they go about doing things.

And today, you'll be smitten by Moon opposition Saturn energy which will act as a deterrent for happiness. You can guarantee great results if you are left to your own devices, but today you won't get that chance. Today, you'll be doing it someone else's way, and that right there, my friend, is the beginning of the end.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Wouldn't it be nice if you could just simply get a day off? Certainly, everyone else in the world seems to get time off, and yet, here you are, at work, on a Sunday, doing what's expected of you. You'd like to rebel and in your mind, you do.

Oh, in your mind you send that message straight to those oppressors!

Oh, in your mind, you are standing on a platform, moving to the world, telling them all to free themselves from the bondage that is office work! And, and, and there you are, working, at your desk, with hours to go before you can even think of leaving.

Oh boy, how did you let this happen? How did you become everything you never wanted to be, as in an obedient worker who does as they're told? Moon opposition Saturn keeps you dwelling on this and if you don't find a way out, you'll start to feel like a mighty big failure. You're not ... it's just a rough day, V.

