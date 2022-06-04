The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During Moon Square Venus, June 4 - 5, 2022

What does it mean to actually 'reject' love? In this case, during Moon square Venus, it means that we don't feel comfortable at this point in our lives with it and that we'd rather just do without. It's not a statement that implies permanency, nor does it mean we are cold and without feeling; just the opposite.

If we are people who, right now, reject love, then you'd better believe there's a good reason for it. We all know love is lovely, and that having it in our lives is a good thing. However, there's an ebb and flow to all things, and even love, sometimes, needs a rest.

Moon square Venus is the transit that gets us thinking about love and how it works — or doesn't work, in our lives. As human beings, we get a pretty full plate when it comes to earthly experience.

There are certain ideas that come along with the human condition and one of them is the idea that we're all supposed to be partnered with people who will spend every day of our lives, in love. Reality always takes that image down a notch, but that's OK, too because it's better to know where you stand in terms of love than to race into it, filled with expectation.

There are three signs of the Zodiac that do know themselves well enough to make the decision that love, at this point, is not for them. It's OK, we needn't judge them harshly for their truth.

Whether fear puts them off, or experience made them shy about going for it again so soon, it doesn't matter. Because of Moon square Venus, our thoughts on love will vary, and some of us will simply reject it outright for reasons.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During Moon Square Venus on June 4 - 5, 2022

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There's a good reason for you to reject love and that's because you just got over someone and you're not into starting the machine up again. Maybe another day, but not today. With Moon square Venus inspiring you to weigh your options, you'll easily come up with the right solution for yourself: Stay away from love until further notice.

That's good enough for you as you are the one who is living your life and if you decide a thing is right, then it is right...for you. You feel you owe no one an explanation, and you're right: this isn't anyone's business but your own.

You've given your share to love and what you have now is an empty heart; you're willing to do one thing and one thing only: heal yourself. Once that's done, then you rethink the situation, but as for now, you reject love during Moon square Venus.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You can be the warmest person on the face of the planet, but you are equally as cold when it comes to turning off people who anger or upset you. You've seen your share of bad romantic relationships and personally, you don't see the point in accruing them. What's the point? To have as many horrible love affairs as possible within the span of a lifetime?

Nah, you're way too advanced for that, Sagittarius. You know what you want, and it certainly isn't a troubled, broken love life where you wonder about the person you're involved with, day and night.

The drama of being in love is just a little too much for you, at this point in your life. You are open to the influence of Moon square Venus, and it makes you feel strong in your conviction: You reject love because, right now, it's not for you. Point blank truth.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

If there's one reason you are now rejecting romantic love it's because you've been so burned by it that you'd rather take a pass. You have been known to throw yourself so hard into love and romance that you end up losing your personality. Love becomes Stockholm Syndrome for you: you exist for the other person and you stop asking why.

Love has turned you into a slave and you can't seem to find your self-esteem anymore but, holy smokes, when you do, as you will during Moon square Venus, you revolt. Out the door you go, because once reality hits and you come to realize just how much you're actually losing in this love affair, your head will spin.

Time to regain control of your own life. If that means having to reject love, then there's a time and space for that too. You'll be OK, just stand strong and believe in yourself.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.