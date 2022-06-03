The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, June 4, 2022

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on June 4, 2022 experience the changes that take place this Saturday in a positive way.

Just after Mercury turned direct into Taurus easing your burden, Saturn in Aquarius moves into retrograde today giving you a chance to do some deep transformational work within yourself.

Saturn is the lord of time and karma.

This planet rules boundaries, responsibilities, and the ability to take accountability for what you do or do not choose to do in this life.

While retrograde motion is different for each planet, Saturn’s takes this energy that has been moving outside of yourself in your external life and focuses instead on the inner work.

Saturn in Aquarius is after dissolving boundaries and breaking apart the status quo.

This means anything that has felt more like an obligation rather than a desire will be challenged, but during a retrograde, it is not just about letting go but whether you have learned your karmic lesson that has kept themes like that alive in your life.

Karmic lessons are those that are either inherited from a previous life or one that you have created for yourself in this life based on past decisions that were not based on your own authentic truth.

They are not bad or good, but necessary for your own self-growth and soul development.

During the next four months, you will have the opportunity to reflect on if you have learned these lessons and if not, you may be invited to do so during this time.

There is always a purpose to Saturn’s retrograde and this year it may prove to just be what you needed so you can finally stop living in a cycle of lessons and move into the blessing of true abundance.

Aquarius, Leo, and Scorpio are the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Saturday, June 4, 2022.

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have already felt the energy that Saturn has been churning up in your life ever since the lord of time and karma entered your sign in December of 2020. Now though it is time to move into a rebuilding phase and cumulation point so that you can start to see the purpose of all the changes that you have been moving through.

Uranus creates unexpected waves of change in your outer life, but Saturn’s changes are more internal.

They tend to be more powerful in many ways because once you learn a Saturnian lesson like self-worth or have an opportunity to heal a childhood wound, how you live your life completely changes.

During the next few months look for the lessons that you already have learned and those that you may need a bit more awareness of so that you can put them firmly behind you.

They will show up as patterns or cycles within your life. It may also be that feeling of no matter what you try it does not change the outcome in a scenario.

You are not starting from nothing any longer but only just going over many of the lessons that you have done the work in. In fact, one of the most important realizations, you may have been just that, so that finally you can allow yourself to move on into the future that you have worked so hard for.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Saturn in Aquarius has been helping you focus on how its themes related to your romantic life. Whether it is showing you how your own wounding has affected the connections you have with others or even that your boundaries have become walls that are keeping away love, it is an important process for you to move through.

During this retrograde phase which begins today, you have the chance to profoundly change your life but specifically this area in any way that you wish. It really is all up to you but first, you must get to a place where you no longer must keep repeating whatever you have been doing.

A big part of your purpose becomes clear the more that you follow your own heart, in whatever it is you do. Obviously, this would be even more important when it comes to love and romance as your head will logically never be able to steer you in the direction of peace or fulfillment.

This Saturn retrograde is meant to help you break apart the limitations that you have lived by which do not truly exist. If you catch yourself saying that something is not possible or not meant for you even if it is something you long for, this is an example of those imaginary limitations.

Likely they were developed because there was a fear of being able to build or receive it, but that is not your truth. Only love is and it is about time to allow yourself to receive what it is you genuinely want.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Saturn in Aquarius helps you focus on what lessons you need to still clear around your home and family life. To see what this means for you and the next four months look at who you live with and where you call home. Now if it is everything you have dreamed of, and you feel supported and loved, then likely you have already learned this lesson.

If not though, this is precisely the work that Saturn has in store for you. Reflect on what is going on with this area of your life that you do not enjoy or that it feels like does not honor the dream that you have for your life.

It is not just about planning to change it but looking at why you allowed this to be created or even consciously chose it at one point. Look for the deeper lessons and see that Saturn is trying to free you from the restrictions that unhappiness provides.

This is the area that Saturn was not to break apart and help you transform whether it is a geographic move to a location that you align with more deeply or creating the space of your home being your sanctuary, anything is possible right now.

It is a span of four months so nothing may be immediate but once you can see the why behind your current situation, the only thing left is how to change that to reflect who you truly are and what it is you really want.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.