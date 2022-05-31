The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Wednesday, June 1, 2022

It's pretty easy to find yourself feeling lucky in love today, as we have both the Moon trine Venus and Moon square Jupiter to help you out.

This is a good day for you and your love to make plans for the future. This is also a good time for you to believe in the relationship you're presently in, as all the good signs are in your favor today.

This is the day where you CAN see a future together because you and your mate have gotten over certain milestones in the romance and you both now feel like you're 'ready.'

It's a lucky-in-love day for certain signs, as well, as you are more open to the positive effects of Moon square Jupiter as this transit allows you to feel good about the future.

You may feel as though you've spent way too much time convinced that the future is bleak and lonely, and yet, June 1 seems to usher in a whole new take on confidence: you feel good, so you can't help but feel hopeful. And you should, because it's all good. Believe in it.

Moon trine Venus may not bring us good luck. What it will bring are thoughts of love. What makes that lucky is that, for some zodiac signs, this will be a new thing, meaning that, for many of us, we will start to reconsider love again.

If we lost out on love at one point, June 1 marks a passage into a new phase where once again, we try and we believe.

If we feel confident and filled with self-love and respect, we will attract to us the same kind of people.

For Aries, Virgo, and Libra, it's about time that they were the three zodiac signs luckiest in love starting June 1, 2022.

3 Zodiac Signs Who Are the Luckiest in Love on June 1, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You feel open-minded today, ready to take on new adventures and ways of thinking. Your partner may present an idea to you today that will seem like a true gem; it's what you've been waiting for, and it gives you an opportunity to act like the person you want to come across like.

You've been feeling like a real dud, especially where your relationship is concerned, and you finally feel like a break has come your way today, June 1.

You waste no time and use the momentum of feeling refreshed as your stepping stone for the next, and even more positive move. This is all you needed; one little break to make you feel like there's hope, and here it is. You can see in your partner's eyes that they still believe in you and that they know you've been going through your own personal hell. They're here to help.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes this day such a special and lucky day for you and your partner is that you both just get along today, and in your world, that's remarkable. You know that you're hard to get along with, which is why you chose a mate that can deal with your particularly 'Virgo' kind of personality, but that's not to say that it's been easy.

Yes, you have a good mate who is compatible with you, but you've also driven them crazy, and while that may be 'par for the course' for the way you do things, you don't always want to be so hard on them.

Today, lets you feel like you, personally, can relax, and when you relax and let the stress melt away, you become calmer and kinder, too. It's not that you're not a kind person naturally — you are — but you let that kindness become buried under so many layers of defensiveness. Today releases you from your own prison of thought.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

It's a great day for love and reconciliation for you, Libra, so if you were planning on having that talk with your love, then do it — because success is almost a guarantee on June 1, 2022. You're at the precipice of change; your relationship can either further on, or stop now. You've had troubles and you both wish to work on solutions; that's a good thing.

It's also a thing you need to take advantage of. If your romantic partner is willing to figure out compromises and ways to get along, then treat that as a blessing; not everyone is willing to go the distance with you, and being that you love this person and do NOT wish for them to desert you, then it's time to hop on that train and go with them.

Today is reserved for 'trying.' If you try, you succeed — keep that in mind, Libra.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.