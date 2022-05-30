The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

What makes these three zodiac signs luckiest in love on Tuesday?

Moon square Neptune and Moon trine Saturn is upon us. While these transits may bring frustration and limitation, many of us today will take these negative aspects and use them to our own benefit.

For those who find luck in love today, you will also be finding out something else. You are smart, clever, and wise: you know how to take a negative situation and make it into something beautiful and hopeful.

This day is for the lovers who put their best efforts into finding solutions to their romantic problems and actually find success. This day is for those who will not settle for a life they do not relate to.

This day is for the people who have found love and have decided to cherish it, without fail or doubt.

While there will be couples that fall apart on this day, other partners will not take NO for an answer; these are the folks who will survive the storm.

These are the folks who refuse to go down with the ship, and these are the people who will experience luck in love on this day, May 31, 2022.

When we have transits that are counter-productive to romantic relationships, we also have the heroes who rise to the surface to combat those transits and their effects.

Today, certain zodiac signs will be those heroes; they will create their own luck. No matter what goes on, these people are the ones who will know the greatest love because there are no stars in the sky that can take that away from them.

Here are the three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on May 31, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Astrologically speaking, you're in good hands today. You've been able to find your place during the Mercury retrograde, which is still active. You have learned to let problematic issues roll off your back, so to speak. This even-keeled attitude has given you a better perspective; you can see your life as successful now.

Your calm demeanor works wonders on those around you, and in terms of love and romance, you're pretty much the one your person wishes to be around. You aren't bogged down with Moon trine Saturn; you just don't feel as limited or bothered by its insistence.

You aren't about to let anything stand in the way of your well-balanced peace of mind, and because you are so in tune with all that is around you today, you are extra lucky in love. Your easy-going nature makes you all the more appealing and attractive.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You and your loved one have big plans for this day, and you'll be happy to know that everything will go through according to plan. If you've set aside time to go to dinner and a movie, count on this simple event to turn into something so gratifying and sweet that you'll remember this day for a long, long time.

You've got great luck in love on this day, May 31, because you have somehow found a way to dance around the negative influence of Moon trine Saturn. You're just not letting bad moods get to you. Sure, you notice that other people seem on edge, but that doesn't mean you have to join them instantly.

Saturn energy tempts you to see things as hopeless when, in fact, there's no way in the world that you'll do such a thing. You feel great about your love life, and you're not letting your partner down. This day turns out to be a grand day for both of you.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You're lucky in love on this day because you simply refuse to be anything but. You don't feel like you have to meet anyone's expectations today, giving you a cooler demeanor than you usually have. You've given yourself a break from stress because you insisted on it being this way.

While sometimes you insist a little too hard, and that may come across as being a control freak, today, your control is all about how you can temper your mood for your loved one. You realize that you can be a difficult person at times, and you are concerned that maybe you take too much out on your partner.

Well, today has you deciding to never lash out at them again. What's lucky is that it feels real; you have turned a corner in the way you treat other people, and your partner has come to know this first hand...and they love the new you.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.