The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Tuesday, May 31, 2022

As we peel off of the perfect vibe that came along with our most recent lunar event, the New Moon in Gemini, we may find ourselves feeling slightly unsettled by upcoming influences, Moon square Neptune and Moon trine Saturn.

On this day, while we still have Mercury retrograde doing a number on us, we will also get to experience the anxiety that comes along with the Neptune and Saturn transits.

There is nothing particularly awful, per se, about this day and its cosmic influences. But, depending on who we are and what emotional state we are in. This day could potentially be one that both tries our patience and allows us to bury ourselves in self-pity.

Neptune energy tends to make us want to escape reality with fantastical thoughts of other worlds, but when working in tandem with Saturn, we may end up feeling hopeless rather than inspired and ready to go go go.

Rough days are the consequence of aiming too high and expecting instantly gratifying and positive results. Yesterday's New Moon got us all fired up for positivity. Therefore, we believe and are all charged up again, but we have to keep in mind that some things take time, even positive outcomes.

So, with that in mind, and for the zodiac signs most affected by today's transits, let's remember that 'all good things come to those who wait.' Don't worry about instant gratification; just get through the day and try to keep hope alive in your heart, as it will come through for us.

Here's where three zodiac signs who have rough horoscopes on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 feel the effects most.

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The only real thing standing in your way today is impatience. You hooked on to the positive energy that came with the New Moon in Gemini, and now you can think of nothing but travel, adventure, and play; you want out, and you want it now.

And 'now' is totally unrealistic, and there are so many things that require your attention today. You can't just flee the premises — though you might want to.

You just want OUT. It's nothing to do with your loved ones or even your area; your desire for major change feels like it needs instant gratification.

As you are starting to see, that's not about to happen today. Moon trine Saturn energy stops you in your tracks and basically 'tells' you to keep your dreams alive, but don't expect them all to manifest within three seconds of dreaming them. It's a study in patience today, Scorpio, and you have no choice but to pass this test.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel good about this day. However, you also know that this day will present its challenges, and you're not sure how those will go down. The day ahead has already been scheduled, and a heaping dose of uncertainty comes with the best-laid plans.

You think you know where today is heading, yet that's not how it's about to play out.

Because of Moon trine Saturn, you will see a deviation from the plan that you weren't counting on. While you were prepared for challenges, you may not have had it in your mind that things would go so astray.

While all of today's mess is something that can easily be taken care of, it throws your schedule off. That's not something you take lightly; you need your order and organization. Today will give you upset plans and a little resentment towards the people who helped create this disorder.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

What bugs you today is your own imagination. You are very susceptible to the transits like Moon square Neptune and today, May 31, you will be feeling the need to hide inside your mind. What that means, essentially, is that life just feels like it's too much to handle today; no, no, it's not tragic or life-threatening, but it is just too stressful.

You want to change so badly that it's become an obsession, and this particular obsession doesn't create momentum for you.

In fact, it does just the opposite: it burdens you with such anxiety that you feel you can do nothing else but think about the changes you want to see while doing nothing about it.

You feel stuck today, unable to move. Your only comfort takes place inside your head, where you will continue to tell yourself, "It's going to be OK. It's going to be OK." And of course, it will, Libra.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.