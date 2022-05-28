The 3 Signs Who End a Toxic Relationship During Mars In Aries Starting May 29, 2022

Mars in Aries is the locomotive factor behind what makes up the day's strangeness, and in this case, 'strangeness' could be defined as a new feeling of strength, or an ability to see the truth for what it is.

Strange days indeed, as they say, and this one will qualify as one of the stranger ones, as many of us will 'wake up' today.

Revelations work that way: one day you are clueless and the next day, you know exactly what's going on and what to do about it.

That's the stuff that makes being a human being fun: there's always change in progress.

Thankfully, as human beings, we can also, on occasion, use our intelligence to help ourselves out of tight spots, like toxic relationships and the like.

Who the heck wants to be stuck in a relationship that sucks our souls out, or worse — threatens our mental health to such a degree that we feel we CAN'T leave?

Nobody. And thanks to the flaming arrow that is Mars in Aries, we will be able to pluck ourselves out of toxic relationships, ending the relationship for good. Kaput!

If you are one of the three signs mentioned here today, then know this: you are not stuck. You are not alone, either.

There is no reason for you to feel like you can't leave an unhealthy relationship. Life is short. Make the effort to find happiness, but promise yourself that you won't ever go looking for it in people who bring nothing to the table but poison. 'Just say no' to poison people.

On May 29, 2022, that's exactly what three zodiac signs do.

They end toxic relationships starting May 29, 2022, during Mars in Aries.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

When enough is enough, you know it. And this past relationship that you somehow got yourself into? It's over, Gemini, and you know it.

You've compromised yourself about as much as you can possibly tolerate and what you're noticing is that this person only wants more, more, more and you feel like all you have is less, less, less than they desire.

You are sick and tired of being pushed and pulled. This person, whom you call 'partner' takes advantage of you, and while that seemed like a good idea at one point, now it's just morphed into some kind of joker's existence, where all you do is work to please them, while their only form of gratitude seems to look like them asking you for even more than you can give.

You're tired of giving. You're tired of being used. You're tired of answering to someone who has reduced you to being a servant, rather than a cherished lover.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Mars in Aries acts like a fire and you're the egg in the pan that sits on top of the flame. And now, you're cooked, ready. The time is now and you have to leave the pan, which means that symbolically, you have to get out before you get burned.

This is all in reference to your relationship. The person that you've become very involved with seems to be turning into a monster right before your eyes. Between their temper and their intolerance, you've started to feel like maybe you made a mistake.

You're a little freaked out because you didn't anticipate this level of toxicity, and yet, your partner knows no bounds when it comes to noxious behavior. You don't feel like you signed on for this amount of agitation, and you're pretty much ready to call it a night, so to speak. End the toxicity by leaving it be, Capricorn.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You are someone who has an enormous amount of patience. You give second, and third chances regularly because you believe that mistakes are meant to be made and that those who make them deserve forgiveness.

You thought this easy-going attitude would help your relationship to overcome certain 'toxic' aspects, but it seems that the person you're with has no intention of ever getting over their toxic behavior. They don't even want to try, let alone acknowledge what they're doing.

This is someone who always argues with you as if that's the paid position; they don't even care if you're right and they know it. They are here to take you down because they are so bored with their own life and they don't have enough imagination to see a way out of it. This is a toxic being who gives off nothing but toxic fumes, and you'd be best to end your relationship with them ASAP.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.