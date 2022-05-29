The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Monday, May 30, 2022

There's only one major transit happening on this day: the New Moon in Gemini, which isn't an altogether easy transit to navigate.

If you can roll with today's heady mind games, you might be one of the signs that find themselves set aside from the pack.

Consider yourself lucky, as this day does its best to make us feel like we can hardly handle making breakfast, let alone having a lucky day in love.

Yet, some of us will be having a day filled with love and luck. We're at the end of the Mercury retrograde now.

As the air seems to be clearing, we can also see what's important in our lives and what we need to pay attention to.

If we are in love and are in committed relationships, we need to honor this. On this day, May 30, we can choose our own fate: will we acknowledge our good fortune, or will we let it pass us by?

Some zodiac signs will jump right on board with the good luck in love aspect; these folks are no fools. They know a good thing when they see it, and today provides that view.

So, you have a choice today: cherish what's right in front of your eyes and keep it close, or disregard this message and possibly lose what could be a truly great thing. This is your love story: make it a beauty. Today offers you that opportunity.

On Monday, these are the three zodiac signs luckiest in love on Monday, May 30, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are one hundred percent aware of what's good in your life, and you fought very hard to get here. You aren't about to let anything get in your way — not this time, that's for sure. You've learned your lessons and are ready, willing, and able to apply them, and you're not alone, either.

You have someone in your life that's willing to go the distance with you; they're also willing to compromise and try new things. Today brings out the idea of the two of you doing something altogether new. Once you begin this journey, it will only open the doors for other positive and loving experiences to share together.

It's a 'togetherness' kind of day for you. It shows you that you're not only secure in your relationship but that there's a stellar future for you both if you work on it now.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have spent so much time with your romantic partner that you can hardly believe how well it's all working out. You figured that something crappy would have happened by now, and you'd both be bailing ship ... but no, that hasn't happened.

And today, you'll feel even more secure about this relationship. You didn't think it would last, yet here you are, putting in more time with this person and growing with them on what feels like a daily basis.

What makes this day feel so lucky and special is that you're starting to notice a change in yourself: you complain a lot less, and you seem to be less picky when it comes to just about everything. With your love life on lock, you aren't as worried as you used to be.

You're starting to go with the flow a little better, and you're beginning to trust the person you're with — with all of your heart.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If there has ever been a time for you to second guess every move you make, it's today, during the New Moon in Gemini. This transit makes everyone rethink their lives, and hopefully, some of that contemplation will lead to good things.

In your case, it does, and you are very fortunate for that. You have been living a double life; you have intensely mixed feelings for your loved one. You are sometimes fairly certain you don't love them anymore, but is that true?

Today brings things into perspective for you. While life and love may not be perfect, you'll find that perfection is way too much to handle if you spend a little time thinking about it.

Besides, there's no such thing when it comes to relationships. Knowing this gives you the power to set it aside and live in the moment. What you have before you is love, companionship, and security. Not perfect, but damn near close to it.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.