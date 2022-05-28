The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, May 29, 2022

For Sunday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 29, 2022.

We are just a few days away from the New Moon in Gemini, and our hearts are wide open to improve our relationships.

Today, the Moon prepares to leave the stubborn energy of Taurus to join the Sun this weekend resetting our relationships in preparation for something new.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Aries

You'll know when the person is right for you, Aries. When it comes to dating or trying to recreate a spark of love with your current partner, it's partially about mindset. If you expect good things to happen, you can create the magick you long to experience in your relationship.

Taurus

Love takes time to grow, Taurus. Every once in a while it's good to slow down and see where things are headed. You may want to ask your partner how they feel about your relationship lately. Let them share their feelings openly without judging the good or the bad.

Gemini

Your feelings are important when it comes to love, Gemini. When you're in love, you give someone your everything. Your heart is generous and open to exploring where things will go in the future. There's no holding back with you, and you like when your mate returns your same level of passion.

Cancer

If you need a time-out, ask for it, Cancer. It can be shocking to you to realize that you've found the one you've been looking for. You always thought that love was outside of you. But, today, you realize that the person you always hoped would love you in return is actually you. And, this changes everything.

Leo

When it comes to love, it takes time to know if you're ready to start all over again. Sad songs, romantic songs, and hearing the tune that reminds you of your ex can throw you back to the past. Nostalgia can be both good for the heart but hard on the soul. A part of you longs to feel what you lost, but it's also apparent you need time to heal.

Virgo

Commitment does not always mean forever, Virgo. There's something so important about going through the experience of exploring what your love needs. You may need time to think things through. Don't be afraid or ashamed to ask for it.

Libra

We live in an imperfect world, Libra, and that's why there's room for grace. Sometimes the heart is asleep before it's ready to wake up to a new relationship. You may find that today brings you a chance to see things as they are for the first time.

Scorpio

Trust your higher power, Scorpio. Your heart is a leader that helps you to understand where you are right now in your relationship. Things may be overwhelming, and you need a bit of space to figure out what you want and need.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

Sagittarius

It takes courage to let yourself love again, Sagittarius. It's a tiny miracle when you finally get to a place where you're OK with being single. Don't rush back into dating until you're fully ready. You will know when that time comes.

Capricorn

You can learn how to be a better partner, Capricorn. Travel, study the world, and observe people. There's so much good to knowing how people love and what works in the world around you.

Aquarius

Compromise is not always the best option, Aquarius. You may not be ready to let go of what you want for the sake of someone else.

Pisces

When you feel peace in your heart, you know things are right. When your soulmate comes along, things will just fall into place naturally.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.