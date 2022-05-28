The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Sunday, May 29, 2022

Today is jam-packed with irksome transits that may rob us of our patience while making us feel like the whole world is against us.

Why will Sunday be rough on three zodiac signs and their horoscopes on May 29, 2022?

We start out the day with Moon trine Pluto, which stirs up our imagination in all the wrong ways while leading us straight into the mouth of Mars conjunct with Jupiter, which practically thrusts us into the center of all the conflict there is today.

Yes, certain zodiac signs will find themselves front and center for trouble. Be it familial or job-oriented, what's about to take place today will make us feel insecure.

This overthinking thing? It's really troubling, as it can't be stopped. And with Moon square Saturn hovering overhead, we'll feel as though we are spiraling out of control.

This day will have us confused as to which direction we wish to take our lives while going over the past failures. It's as if the entire day is dedicated to negative thinking, and we all know how well that goes over. NOT.

May 29, 2022, has its eye on certain zodiac signs. While everyone is privy to the effects of Mars's conjunction with Jupiter, not everyone will be able to say they will have a truly miserable day today.

No, this one's reserved for the special ones. Whatever it is, whatever the drama is, know this: it will pass. Our saving grace today comes in the form of the Moon in Gemini; this transit is what will give us the clarity to know that all this is temporary.

Here's why these three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

OK, what's bumming you out today is that it seems as though you're being restricted from doing just about everything you wish to do. It's as if someone pushed the "throw obstacles in the way of Leo" button, and now you somehow have to deal with it.

You had big plans for the day, too, and those plans were both positive and highly creative. So, why can you not move forward with those plans, especially knowing that you'd probably make a few people very happy if you could successfully execute them?

Because Moon square Saturn has decided to drop by, Leo's get to be put in the corner when this transit is in town.

You'll probably lash out, moan and wail over your failed attempts at success today, but there's always the thought that maybe, just maybe, you're being spared something even worse. Gratitude!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Jealousy is what's getting to you today. You are surrounded by happy people who seem to be getting everything done. You do not begrudge them their happiness because you know that that's what you're here for: to get the job done while feeling the success of accomplishment.

That is until Moon square Saturn says NOPE. So, today is all about you being held back from achieving something great while witnessing everyone around you shoot for the stars.

You don't like to think of yourself as covetous or jealous. Still, everything you personally want seems to be something everyone around you gets. Everyone but you that is. And it makes you furious.

That live and let live attitude that you always have? It changes today. There's no more generous attitude; you are angry, envious, and bitter just because you aren't getting what you want.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The last thing you needed on your plate was Moon square Saturn because you know that you're not in the mood to be controlled today. You're willing to compromise and do what's necessary, but today seems to bring you absurd conditions.

You'll be asked to do something that you find so outrageously foolish that you may end up laughing in the face of someone with whom it might not be a good idea to laugh if you catch my drift.

Because you're also influenced by Moon trine Pluto, you'll be feeling dangerous and rebellious, which will lead you to make the worst decisions imaginable.

If you're to survive this day, your best bet would be to just ride it out, let it be, and forgive everyone around you. You simply cannot take this day seriously, Sagittarius.

Today, go into your happy place because the outside world isn't as friendly as you'd like it to be.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.