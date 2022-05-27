Rough horoscopes on Saturday? This can be the case for three zodiac signs starting May 28, 2022.

Why will there be rough horoscopes for three zodiac signs starting May 28?

If anything's going to get our goat today, it's going to be because we want something that we think is ours and it's not.

This could range from the opportunity to romance; we believe that we are entitled to the success of something.

When we find out that we are not only off-base but utterly wrong and misguided, we will feel terribly down about it.

That's what happens when we play with Moon conjunct Uranus; we falsely believe in something that doesn't necessarily exist for us.

In love, we want stability. Transit Venus in Taurus makes us feel this all the more.

Because this transit will also trigger our sense of paranoia, we may think that the best option for us is force: make it happen, make that person love us, make them commit, and make them feel the same way we feel.

But, as Bonnie Raitt once said in a song, "I can't make you love me if you don't. I can't make your heart feel something it won't."

That about wraps up today's expression of love and loss for us.

And so, it may feel a bit draggy today. Some of us will be feeling down in the dumps; it's not tragic, it's just a mood, and we'll all get over it in time.

What's good to know on a day like this, May 28, 2022, is that we're always bigger than our problems. If we got ourselves here, we could get ourselves to the next level. We are strong and resilient — keep that in mind.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Saturday, May 28, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've never been able to process the effects of the Moon conjunct Uranus, as you don't like to try new things. The feel of the day seems to be pushing you to try new things while forgetting about the old things. This could be habits or addictions. It could even mean addiction to a person. On this day, you'll be shown the error of your ways by someone who cares about you, and you won't like what they have to say.

They have your well-being in mind, and they honestly do care about you, though you won't want to hear about all the things you need to do to improve yourself.

You think that you are entitled to having things go the way you want them to, but you forget that other people are involved, and they don't want to support your dream. The day is rough because you will see that what you thought was solid is, indeed, transitory.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This day has you counting all of the things that make you feel bad. You'll want to tear everything down and start anew because of the energy that comes off of the Moon conjunct Uranus.

You are an entirely new version of frustrated on this day, and you won't know what to do with yourself. In a word, you are anxious. Anxiety is this unfair head trip that you deal with every now and again.

When Uranus is overhead, you feel anxiety. The nonstop imagery that plays through your mind, those unending worries, that intensely uncomfortable feeling of not knowing what to do — that's your day in a nutshell.

However, as a person who experiences real anxiety, you also know it passes. You must hang tight to that thought during this day. It's just a day, Sagittarius. You'll get through it. Stay tough.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What happens with you, Aquarius, is that you get on a roll, and when that roll feels like success, you keep on going and going, and so does your expectation.

On May 28, 2022, with Moon conjunction Uranus in the sky as your guiding light, you'll find that your recent success seems to have come to a grinding halt. It's OK, nothing lasts forever, and you're going to have to take the good with the bad, in this case. Because you've recently experienced a true rush of luck and accomplishment.

You've come to expect that every day should be just the same, and that's where today comes in with a crash-boom.

What you thought would happen today ends up with you feeling like the magic has evaporated; it hasn't. It's just taking a break. And yes, you'd love to think that every day is magical, but unfortunately, we must endure days like this one.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.