The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Friday, May 27, 2022

Today, three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes starting on May 27, 2022.

Which three zodiac signs have rough horoscopes this Friday?

Friday, we will be hosting two significant transits. Venus squares Pluto, and the Moon in Taurus, and it affects Leo, Virgo, and Scorpio the most.

We're looking at some intense influence here, and depending on how we interpret it in our lives, we can either make it work for us or watch the disasters take place right before our eyes.

This day brings a few of us some less than wonderful news about our love lives. This is a day for arguments between couples and the threat of breaking up.

Venus Square Pluto can go one of two ways. It can either bring out a side of us that will be ultimately attractive to our romantic partner, or it will have us ending the relationship altogether. Very polarizing, this.

Moon in Taurus will make us feel like whatever happens, we're right. We cannot budge from our position on this day, May 27, and we will stand firm in whatever it is that we think is right. In other words, the main cause for break-ups today is obstinance.

Because we can't give in, we end up losing everything.

There is a soft quality that comes along with Venus square Pluto, however, which could be our saving grace today.

Suppose we can recognize that we might be going too far or saying too much. In that case, we may be able to halt the damage before it becomes irrevocable.

What brings this day down for certain signs is ego. We are only thinking of ourselves, and things go downhill when that's how we work it in a partnership.

Here's what's happening with three zodiac signs who will have a rough horoscope on Friday, May 27, 2022.

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You've got Venus square Pluto to make you feel like there's a genuine problem with your relationship and Moon in Taurus to make you feel like you're not part of it. It's the blame game today in your romance. If something goes wrong, you walk away from the problem and place the focus on the other person.

You're just not up for taking responsibility. Because of the Pluto influence, you make it so that your partner feels bad about things they never did.

You come across today as someone who can't face the truth; it's all 'everyone else's fault.' With that as your calling card, you feel you have the right to blame everyone else while remaining saintly in your stance. This will lead to harsh words passed between you and the person you are in a relationship with.

There's a dark cloud hanging over this day where you are concerned, Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have a choice today. It will become very obvious to you as the day goes on: you can either hold tightly to your opinion and hurt someone you love or give in a little so that they don't end up devastated by your firm grasp.

You've come to believe that if you say something out loud, it becomes true, and so when you say "I don't love you anymore" to the person you absolutely DO love, you will mean it at the moment.

You will succeed in destroying your relationship in one fell swoop simply because you aren't the person to admit to being wrong.

You take no responsibility for your words and figure that if they take you too seriously, that's on them, not you.

You feel you have the right to say anything you want, no matter how those words are perceived. Virgo, you will hurt someone today, and that's a dark spot on your karmic dance card.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You could make the best out of this day by utilizing that Venus squares Pluto energy to your advantage. Being that you're already beautiful to the person you're into, you could come across as even more alluring and seductive by saying just the right words at the right time.

Unfortunately, you'll go too far. What starts out as fun and enticing turns rapidly into "What the heck are you talking about, you freak? Get away from me!" See what I mean?

You have to use some discretion today, Scorpio. There's too much dark energy at your fingertips, and you have to learn how to balance it with light and love.

Try not to scare your love away by trying to prove to them that you'll do anything for their love. That comes across as creepy and will eventually turn you into the person they avoid.

