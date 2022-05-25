The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Thursday, May 26, 2022

"It's hard to be a saint in the city." - David Bowie.

That's what today is going to feel like, whether you're in a city or not. What we've got today is a big ol' blast of Moon sextile Saturn, and that's going to make us feel like 'we gotta get outta here!'

There's a feeling that comes along with this day that makes us feel like we can't stay another minute in the place where we are and that we need some kind of major change in our lives RIGHT THIS SECOND.

And, when we need fast change, we oftentimes end up acting impulsively. We want to be good, but in order to get to the place where we 'can' be good, we need to wreck things a bit.

This is the day, May 26, that we wreck things.

They say that everything comes from sacrifice, and somehow that is true.

Today is the day that certain signs of the Zodiac come to realize that if the change is what's needed, then a revolution must occur.

That's why it's hard to be a 'saint in the city.' We know what will help us get to the next step, but we also know that we have to let go of something in order to get there. We have to make a sacrifice of sorts.

Moon sextile Saturn gives us the feeling of being in prison; we can only think of our escape. The world continues to place limitations on us and now, today, we're at the breaking point; this cannot go on.

We need to push for change, push for a release. This madness can no longer rule our worlds. It may feel rough right now, but if we don't press for change, then we'll be stuck forever.

Fear not, zodiac signs! Go for the change!

Here's what's happening for Gemini, Cancer, and Libra who are the three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Ok smartypants, you're up. And by 'up' we refer to the fact that if anyone's going to take yourself up and out of the muck and mire that you've created for yourself, it's YOU.

You know this and you have a plan. No time for tears, Gemini, you get it; you know what you've done to ruin your life and what you need to do to get it back on track. It may take longer than you want it to, but you will change your life, come hell or high water.

While Moon sextile Saturn is not anyone's 'favorite' transit, it certainly does have a way of making you accept what's right in front of you. If you can feel it, you can heal it, as they say, and your life needs healing, stat.

Now that you know what mistakes you've made, you can safely avoid making them again. Commence with Plan B, Gemini. There's a life out there waiting for you to live — get on it now!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Moon sextile Saturn sparks your interest in changing your life. You were taciturn on the subject if you are honest. You didn't think you needed to change anything, but what's happened is that you're starting to feel stagnant and, well, dull.

However, did such a thing happen? You're a bright and vibrant Cancer, and thinking of yourself as a limited and lackluster being is not what you had in mind for yourself. And yet, you feel like you are slipping away, losing sight of yourself becoming 'nobody.'

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

And that hurts. You don't want to lose yourself and it will be during Moon sextile Saturn that this will hit you like a wall of bricks. You need to get out. You need to break free.

You will realize that you are not stuck and that you aren't obligated to become dull and lifeless; this revelation is all the difference you need. Now, get to work, Cancer. Do not accept mediocrity as a lifestyle!

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

This day will be rough for you, only because you're starting to realize that you are wasting time. At first, this time-wasting was something you thought of as 'down time' — a break from work and responsibilities.

As time went by, you took advantage of the gift of downtime and made it into a lifestyle, thinking that perhaps you really were cut out for the life of luxury and laziness. What started out as your need for relaxation turned into a life of doing nothing, and now you're freaking out.

Moon sextile Saturn is at the heart of the freakout, and if you really want to stop wasting your precious time then start getting real, Libra. There's just so much time that you get in the lifespan of a human being; live your life. Don't end up an old person filled with regrets. Live your life. Get active. Do things. Don't be afraid.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.