The 3 Signs Who Tell Their Crush How They Feel During Moon Conjunct Venus On May 26, 2022

You may have noticed that sometimes it takes courage to say what we feel, especially to a crush who may suspect we like them, but has no idea just how deep our feeling for them is. For some, it's no biggie, they just live out loud and express themselves as they seem fit.

But for most of it, it takes an act of spontaneous bravery and a little help from our friend Moon conjunction Venus.

When we have this transit as our main romantic influence today, we have the guts to tell it like it is.

Having the Moon conjunct Venus on our side is like taking a shot of whiskey before stepping onto a stage to give a lecture; it helps to ease the nerves.

So, for those of us who will be affected by this transit, we, too, will feel like the edge is being taken off; we can approach that crush of ours with cool confidence. How they react to us will be up to them and fate, but at least we can know we tried.

And try we will, as this isn't just a courage-boosting transit, it's an energetic one, as well, meaning, we will WANT to tell them. We will decide to tell them and we will tell them how we feel.

For many, this is the make-or-break moment, the deciding factor as to whether or not this thing turns into a love affair, or just another day is rejection-land. We shall see, signs!

Here's what to know about the three zodiac signs who tell their crush how they feel during Moon conjunct Venus on May 26, 2022.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Where you like to think of yourself as someone who is always up front and honest, you aren't exactly racing into telling your crush how you feel because this crush is extra important to you, and you don't want to blow it. You know the time has to come around though, and during Moon conjunct Venus you may feel like it's now or never.

There is definitely an urgency that comes with this transit and it's always about love and romance.

Venus WANTS you to be in love; that's 'her' job, and when she works with the celestial bodies to make that happen — it happens, baby.

It happens. You're not worried about being rejected, however; you're just scared to open your mouth and speak your truth. Do yourself a favor; take advantage of the transit here and tell that crush of yours exactly how you feel. It's almost guaranteed that they feel the same. Ooo!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel as though you need to say what's on your mind so that the person you are crushing on understands that you're not up for the 'friend zone' — you mean business. You want this friendship of yours to become romantic, as you have the worst crush imaginable on this person.

Moon conjunct Venus helps you today, Gemini, by giving you the impression that you can be successful in just about anything, but most of all, where it concerns your crush.

You also feel as though you have nothing to lose, so why not?

Why not be honest and open? That, in itself, would feel like an ocean wave of freshness. And, if you think about it, that's kind of where you're at now, with this person you like; you want to be with them so that the two of you can start something new and exciting. Good luck, and go for it!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon conjunct Venus takes you out of your head and into the place of live-action communication. This means that the time is right for you to approach the person you like and tell them of your feelings. It's OK, they probably have a good idea already, but they'd most assuredly like to know that you confirm what they already know as true.

Here's the cool part: They've been waiting for the right moment as well, and will probably start to share their feelings as well, as soon as you open the gate to that kind of communication.

That's where Moon conjunct Venus comes in. With both of you feeling brave and ready, the only thing left is for the two of you to make it happen. That's the consequence of opening your mouth, Scorpio. You may just get what you want. Can you deal with it? Of course, you can.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.