The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, May 26, 2022

As more planets shift into Aries, waiting and hoping for things to get better or change is no longer an option.

This will be emphasized by the Moon joining Mars in this fire sign today, making it seem as if there is an urgency associated with your emotions.

The Moon always rules your feelings. When in Aries, you may be prone to frustration more easily, but it also becomes harder to just sit and be patient.

There is a difference between patience and procrastination.

If there are moments when you do not feel ready to take that step forward in your own life, you may tell yourself you are just being patient and waiting for the right moment. Still, that belief can often masquerade as procrastination.

Aries energy aligns with Saturn in Aquarius and Pluto in Capricorn today. This encourages you to recognize that the only thing procrastination enables is to delay your happiness and peace.

Venus, the planet of love, is also in Aries and will connect with the Moon pushing you to take steps towards seizing and claiming whatever it is you love.

It may push open the door of a new relationship or cause you to finally submit that resignation letter searching for a life that feels good to your soul.

Whatever it is that you feel stirring within your soul, realize that there is always an action you can take to get one step closer to the life you dream of living.

It often just involves a step away from the one you currently live in.

Here are the horoscopes for the three zodiac signs who have the best horoscopes on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You have felt that there has been building energy recently, making you feel edgy as if you cannot wait to start or do whatever is coming down the line towards you. Today's energy is a big part of starting to embrace the period of action that you are moving into.

Often, you must be mindful of making sure that you are taking your time to think and plan, but currently, that is not something you have to worry about.

You have put in the time, planning, reflection, and even overthinking while you question yourself. Decisive feelings and actions impact you and the course of your life. Today the Aries Moon connects with Saturn in Aquarius and Venus in Aries.

This is significant. By being decisive, you are also completing some important karmic lessons. While they have something to do with the romantic relationships you have or had in your life, they could also be a part of your own feelings towards yourself.

Make sure that any action today is based on your own truth. Whether you need to have a conversation with someone or not, this new action must be based on who you truly are and no longer the person you have been pretending to be.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

As you start your day, it is important to remember how far you have come. There is a lot of energy going on right now surrounding Saturn in Aquarius. Still, it is different than when the planet first moved into your zodiac sign over a year ago.

Saturn, in this case, represents a chance for you to move further into your healing. Not just over one thing but to get to a place where your growth opens new pathways in life and closes some doors that are no longer part of that.

These are lessons, but they are coming up so that you can embrace just how much you have grown in how you react and the choices you make.

As Saturn connects with the Moon in Aries, this will be an important realization in seeing that while things may still trigger or upset you when they occur, they no longer affect your self-worth or the trust you have in your decisions.

This is a place of power. Your feelings can be felt without them having to rule you, or you feel like you must avoid them, so they do not. This is a place of operating from your heart center, knowing that you are emotionally safe and secure to deal with anything that may arise, which also means you may have learned a whole other level of that lesson you have been moving through.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The world can often look like a black and white place to you. Things are either right or wrong, a yes or a no. You work at what resonates with you or what you feel is an obligation or even a hopeful payout. Once you stick to something, even if how you emotionally change.

This can be helpful to get certain things accomplished, but in your life, recognizing your own truth is the most valuable thing you can do. It is okay to look up occasionally and ask yourself if your path is still the one you want to be on.

It is okay to go back a little, skip ahead or change paths altogether. No one can give you permission to do this, though. Only you can.

Use the energy of the Aries Moon with Pluto in Capricorn to reflect on how much your own personal truth has changed. Feel what that means for your life now. Even you are allowed to transform yourself and your life.

No matter how it may seem like you are stuck somewhere, you never really are. Use today's energy to outgrow thinking that you are out of options. Instead, embody your own truth. So that no matter where you go, you will at least be confident that you are exactly where you are meant to be.

