The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On Wednesday, May 25, 2022

What's about to make this day feel a little harder than we expected it to feel is this sense that many of us will carry around today, and that is, the feeling of being bored.

There are some signs of the Zodiac that do not even know what boredom is; they are fine having 'nothing to do' as they rely upon their brains and imaginations for escape.

However, there are other signs that need the stimulation of challenge in order to function, and those signs will be the ones most affected and influenced by today's main transits, Sun sextile Moon and Mercury trine Pluto.

We want to be entertained today. We're not up for doing the work ourselves, and to alleviate the boredom of whatever is NOT actually happening, we will turn to others for distraction.

And in doing so, we may end up coming off like we think we're royalty; we crave the distraction of those who would entertain us, and when we find that not everyone is up for that position, we grow ornery and disenchanted.

One thing leads to another and before we know it, we're angry and starting to take out our frustrations on whoever comes into our line of vision.

It's a bit silly when you think about it; right before our eyes we have all we need in order to make this day a productive, fulfilling one, and yet, some of us will be on the prowl for trouble.

It's as if we can't sit still today, we need input, activity, some kind of rush that will allow us to think that we're still alive. It's over the top and unnecessary, but that doesn't mean we won't be experiencing it anyway. Pluto transits can be brutal.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

"I only ask that my friends entertain me." That's your quote today, and it's just the kind of thing that will get you a whole ton of exactly what you don't want. You've become demanding in your friendships: you want to be worshipped, adored — you don't seem to want friends but a fan club.

Your real friends aren't interesting enough to you anymore because they want to be your friend, not your fan, and you've started to become somewhat addicted to friendships that revolve around putting you at the center of attention.

What makes this day a rough one for you is that your fan club is starting to catch on.

They'd like a little spotlight, too. They didn't become friends with you just to sit on the sidelines while you perform. Watch out, Virgo. Your ego is getting a little too big to contain friendships within it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

What's going to bother you today is the lack of understanding people, all seemingly in your way. You crave a serious, intellectual conversation, and even though you are surrounded by smart, quick-witted people, you won't be able to find anything in anyone that's worth your time.

You are intolerant and impatient today and it's starting to seriously get on your nerves.

You may snap at someone, realize that you're completely out of your league, fall into instant regret and STILL feel unnerved by the person you snapped at.

On a day when just about everything makes you feel uncomfortable, you will seemingly go out of your way to make it all so much worse.

Your attitude is way too inaccessible; you think you are way smarter than you are, on this day, Scorpio. If you keep it up, you'll suffer.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You don't always give yourself over to this kind of self-pity and when you do, you end up hating yourself for your indulgence, but on May 25, you'll be crying out, "Why me?" Well, why NOT you, Sagittarius? For some reason, you think you're exempt from all the woes and worries of other human beings.

Today, the reality of life hits you like a ton of bricks: Yes, you, too, can feel like it's all too much and that you want to go hide under a rock.

You'll reach out to friends who will have no time for yet another person in the world who is stuck feeling sorry for themselves, and they will be less than helpful.

This is a good day to just grin and bears it, as no one around you is interested in your sob story. The thing is, everyone's got a sob story today, so they have no room for the weepy attitudes of others.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.