The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscope On Tuesday, May 24, 2022

You'll probably be picking up on some mixed signals today as we have Venus square Saturn in our midst, and when this transit comes to town, we desire to love — but love with rules.

This could imply that we, as lovers, wish for respect and a relationship that would live up to all of our ideals; alas, Venus square Saturn tends to make us think we can bite off more than we can chew.

We may become demanding, even irrational around our romantic partners today, and for that reason alone, the day might not go down as smoothly, for some zodiac signs, as we might want.

We also have Mars in Aries, which gives us this blind notion that everything we do or choose to do is the right move. The day is run by stubborn behavior that we continue to think is justified.

Our inability to see both sides of the picture is what will bring us down today. So much of what might be our pain could be avoided by simply spending a little more time trying to think it out first, before acting.

We're in Gemini season, so anything can turn on a dime, however, certain signs will seemingly go for the negative; if we can't consider that there's a downside to an action, then we may leap off the cliff without a parachute.

Today is for weighing the options and hopefully choosing the right path.

These three zodiac signs need to brace themselves for rough horoscopes on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The only thing that can upset your day is the idea of you wanting more than you have, at this moment. The day seems sublime; all is going according to plan, and, if you're smart enough (and we all know you are) then you'd leave well enough alone.

That's the kind of day it is: it tempts you to go further while going further is an almost guarantee for stress and mistake-making.

Right before your eyes, you have a blissful, easy-going day, but this won't seem enough for you. It's as if you suddenly crave a little drama just to spice things up a bit.

The idea that you are willing to upset the smooth-sailing kind of day to add some troublesome drama into it says that you are bored.

In your boredom, you stir up a little madness, and because you're stirring it up on the wrong day during the wrong transits, you'll end up disliking every choice you make today.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You'll feel as though you're getting a quick hit of insight and intuition today, and as you act on it, you'll wish you thought it through a little bit first. Today brings you many opportunities to jump at the chance, but what chance is that?

The chance to blow an opportunity? The chance to show your partner what you're really made of?

The chance to toss your ego around? Yes, yes, and all this. This is a day where, if you make the wrong moves, you'll end up feeling both regret and anxiety. It's the kind of day where one false move can lead you to so many endless disasters that you'll wish you just stayed home.

Here's the thing, you don't have to stay home, but you DO have to think before you act. This day is like a minefield; if you step in the wrong direction, important things can easily blow up. Watch your step today, Scorpio.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

This day can bring you success in love and in finance if you'd just let it happen. Yes, that's right, you are being told by the cosmic forces that you'd stand a better chance today if you held back rather than a step forward.

You're looking at the chance to show the world that you can achieve greatness without having to step on the heads of others in order to get there.

You want to do the right thing today, but you may not trust in the process, and with that in mind, you could potentially blow a big opportunity; all because you couldn't wait.

So, impatience is what will make this day rough for you, which gives you a clue as to how to counteract its effects: be patient.

Know that you are just fine as you are and that you needn't rush things today, simply because your gut tells you to go-go-go. Do yourself a favor: stay, stay, stay.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.