The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, May 24, 2022

For Tuesday's love horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on May 24, 2022.

Mercury retrograde has reentered Taurus, and we are brought back to the past to tie up loose ends and perhaps have closure.

How will this energy affect your love horoscope on Tuesday? Check your zodiac sign below to find out more.

Read on for what love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Aries

Your heart comes alive as both the Moon and Mars enter Aries today. Even if there's no sense of romance in sight, deep down in your soul you long for something to claim and conquer as your own.

A passion project can be a great focal point if you're single. Committed? Working on your relationship can be a wonderful place to start.

Taurus

Mars and the Moon in Aries activate your enemy sector, and this brings out a side of you that is protective and fiercely territorial.

You pick up on threats to your relationship and try to do things that ensure your commitment remains close. Where time could be hard to find, you may find ways to make togetherness a possibility.

Gemini

You could find yourself at odds with friends when it comes to your love life. Sometimes things are meant to be personal and private, Gemini.

With both the Moon and Mars in Aries, keeping certain opinions out of our romantic life can be smart to do, even if it's just for a little while.

Cancer

You are more assertive today, and when it comes to love and romance, the word respect carries a lot of meaning for you. You have a desire to be seen for who you are and what you offer.

If you feel like others don't recognize you for your contributions to the relationship it could create hurt feelings. Resentment can set in if you allow it.

Leo

When you're in love, learning lessons about how to protect your heart can come slowly. However, when you feel like you no longer are confident in your feelings for someone, it awakens you to all their flaws and shortcomings.

You recognize certain problems for what they are today, more than usual. This can create a sense of sadness or a desire to make sudden changes to resolve problems you see.

Virgo

You are anxious to tie up a few loose ends. You may feel like you need to know what will happen and when, but it all takes time — perhaps, too much as far as you're concerned.

From legal matters to filing important paperwork related to wills, financials, and resources, today can be a day of waiting. Try not to allow it to cause you anxiety due to delays that you have no control over.

Libra

You sense your relationships needs intensely, and you may not rest until you are sure the things that concern you are resolved. You may be the one who chooses to initiate an important conversation to talk through problems.

Take a kinder approach since gentleness almost always gets the best response.

Scorpio

A sense of duty is not always the most romantic way to approach a relationship, but it can be where you start today.

Relationship are also rooted in reality, and as much as you'd love to snuggle the day away, there's work to be done, and you want to do it.

Sagittarius

Spontaneous and free is how you want to live life today, especially in your love life. You may feel called to venture off the beaten path when it comes to doing things with your mate.

Perhaps find a dive restaurant with good reviews or have a little picnic dinner by candlelight on your patio. Something fun and memorable is a wonderful way to end the night.

Capricorn

Families that love each other fiercely sometimes fight in the same way that they love. Harsh words are easy to say today when the Moon is in Aries, and paired with heated Mars arguments can flare for no reason at all.

You know better, though, Capricorn, and that's why today you could become the peacemaker of the group.

Aquarius

Tough conversations are never easy to end, but what a relief to have a difficult talk behind you.

Pride can still feel like it needs to remain high and strong due to the Mars and Moon conjunction in Aries today. However, inside you can tell when it's the right time to let your guards down, and you will.

Pisces

With both the Moon and Mars in Aries your sector of money, you could be doing some retail therapy or shopping early for the holidays.

Ads online can lure you to buy things you feel are the perfect gift for yourself or the one you love.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.