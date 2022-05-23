Sometimes you fall in love with someone and it feels fated, and for three zodiac signs who find their soulmate on May 24, 2022, that's exactly what it seems.

Whenever we have a transit of such positive magnitude, such as Sun sextile Jupiter, we have the feeling that anything is possible.

With this transit leading the way, we fear less and accomplish more. And, because everything seems possible, we also apply that feeling to our dreams, and our dream lovers.

Visions of soulmates dance in the minds of lovers who crave an experience with someone who isn't just 'there' for them but meant to be there.

A soulmate; that perfect person who will complete us.

To meet our soul mate, we must believe that we have one, and we need to send out our beacon: let them know that we are out there, waiting for their arrival. And while all of this seems fairy-tale-ish and a little corny, this is the stuff that makes the human experience worthwhile.

We want the corny life! We want the soul mate! We want to be the one who was lucky enough to find someone so special that we can't live without them because they are that good, that meant to be.

Let's be honest: today holds magical powers indeed, and that may lend itself to our finding and meeting our true soul's mate...however, we have to come down to reality for this one, as well.

Certain signs will indeed meet someone today that they can call their soul mate, but let's keep this in mind as well: soul mate, friend, lover, partner — none of it matters and none of it is special if we don't honor the partnership with love, respect, compassion, and communication.

Do the right thing and the right thing will do right by you.

The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Meet Their Soulmate During The Sun Sextile Jupiter On May 24, 2022



1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

During Sun sextile Jupiter, you will feel as though your mind is expanding. On this day, May 24, 2022, you will meet someone that will have a strange and positive affect on you. This was not something you had counted on happening today.

Still, you're open; you like knowing interesting people and are happy to add one more to your raster of friends. What happens is that this person is sort of a gate for you; once you know them, things in your life start to change, grow, and twist into new things.

This is a person that excites you, though you're not one hundred percent on board with them being your soul mate, at first. And then it clicks; you've been manifesting this for months now; you just didn't know that your beacon call for a soul mate was going to come in this particular person. Alas, they are the ones, and you will notice it very soon.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You started this process a long time ago, and now that you're living through Sun sextile Jupiter, on May 24, you will begin to see the fruits of your labor.

You intended to find your soul mate and it seems that this is becoming a reality in your life. You're ready, and so are they. That you've not been in each other's lives all this time seems uncanny and weird to you, but that's exactly what makes it all the more special and unique when you finally do find each other.

You've taken on a glossy 'star-crossed lovers' way of looking at it, and it's affected everything else in your life. You don't date because you've been holding on to the idea that the special person is out there for you, and that they just haven't made themselves available to you yet. Today, they will.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You like to play games with the people you love, especially when you fall in love with someone and you want to up the ante on the romance part of it.

What's very fortunate for you, Pisces is that you've chosen a person to spend your life with, who also happens to be full of surprises; they like to play just as much as you do, but what makes today stand out, is that you're about to discover that this wonderful mate of yours is actually your soul mate.

You weren't even looking for something so grand, and yet, your person will be doing something today that will take your present relationship and launch it into the stratosphere. You will be so overjoyed with your partner's treatment of you that you will come to know them from this day forward as your soul mate lover.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.