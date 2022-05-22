The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On Monday, May 23, 2022

Your daily luckiest in love horoscopes for three zodiac signs are here to share who will experience fortune in their relationships on May 23, 2022.

There's nothing quite as invigorating as the idea of things working out as planned. This day has that as a promise, and for some signs of the zodiac, those plans will become special memories for the future.

This day brings so much potential in the love department that we feel as though we cannot go wrong.

We'll be making memories 'of us' today, and that is thanks to the Gemini Sun sextile Jupiter in Aries.

This day isn't dedicated to thinking; it's all about action. Getting things done, making things happen. There's energy in the air, and it feels not only positive but inspiring; we want action, movement, and progress.

We want a better love life, and we are prepared to state our intentions and our needs to the right person — the person who needs to hear them.

This means direct contact with our partner; this is not the day to gossip about your partner to a friend, as that goes nowhere and is just energy wasted. Today is about you and your partner, toe-to-toe, hashing things out and coming to stellar conclusions.

We are lucky in love today because we are clearheaded; this is not the day for love games or head trips.

Suppose we want to ride that wave of love and luck. In that case, we need to come clean: honesty is the only policy today, and with that in mind, we can know that we'll be divulging some intense truths about ourselves today to the one we love.

For this reason, Aries, Gemini, and Pisces are the three luckiest zodiac signs in love on May 23, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you've got going for you today, May 23, 2022, is originality and a new approach to your own love life. It's as if it suddenly hit you: "I need to try this *new thing* and I need to get my love involved." You are full of great ideas today, and while some are practical and helpful for a love affair that will last, you also have some very fun and playful ideas in store to spice things up.

You've recently started to accept yourself, flaws and all, and in doing so, you've acquired a new sense of confidence. That sense of confidence will be bolstered by Sun sextile Jupiter, and that's what will make you the leader today.

You will be leading you and your partner into a happier situation, and it will become obvious when you start to speak. Communication solves all of your problems and will openly communicate your needs with becoming your new lifestyle very soon.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You're always more open to possibility and positivity during your birthday season, and this particular Sun in Gemini is ready for you. You're a social person; you need people. And while you are sometimes a bit anti-social in your behavior, you feel nothing but the need to be happy today.

The way your love life seems to be turning out, happy is what you'll get on this day. Gemini's funny thing about you is that you really are two people. You turn hot and cold in record time, but here's the kicker: there is someone in your life who understands you.

They understand that your moods don't necessarily have to be taken as 'law' — you're just a moody person, not a murderer. Knowing that you have this compassionate person, on your side, in your court, understanding your every move and motive, makes this day feel very loving and completely lucky.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

You've got big plans today, and you are hellbent on fulfilling them. The good thing is that you will, and you won't be alone. Your partner is about to show you a little more affection than you excepted on this day; you will start to wonder what they have up their sleeve, so to speak, as they are not usually this affectionate towards you.

Their attention makes you happy and inspires you to return the favor. What you thought would be a pretty good day has now crossed the border into 'fantastic.' It's the little things, like having a really great day with your partner, that makes all the difference in your world.

Sometimes you forget that having a partner is about making it work; it's easy to forget that, as many relationships fall into mediocrity. Yet, you are feeling good; there's no mediocrity today. Today, you and your partner get to experience 'excellence' due to the Gemini Sun sextile Jupiter in Aries.

