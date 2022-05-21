The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Luckiest In Love On Sunday, May 22, 2022

There's something very special about this day, and its success of it lies in the idea that when pressured by obstacles, we can rise to the surface and beat the odds.

We have a few transits that would just love to hold us back today, but the cool part is, that they can't.

And this is because we have Mars sextile Pluto to bring us strength and confidence.

Oh yes, we will come into contact with challenges today, that is for sure, but in love, only the strong will survive, and we are strong.

Which three zodiac signs will be the luckiest in love on Sunday?

Some signs are going to bypass the troubles of the day altogether, thankfully.

Because of smart moves and the right choices, but Aries, Aquarius, and Pisces are the zodiac signs that will get to experience great good fortune in love and romance.

Let the Moon in Pisces wreak as much havoc as it can; these signs will be unscathed by such things.

Let the Moon square Mercury bring out all that is inconsistent and cheap; these signs will go unaffected by such pettiness.

Luck in love goes to the signs who can rise above the obstacle course laid out before them.

And so, today comes with a feeling of conquest; to live in love on a day like today is not only hard to do but deserving of a medal.

This day brings victory to the lover who stands by their partner without wavering. If you are such a person and you are faithful and true, then today should only enhance your experience of love. Lucky you.

Here's what's happening for the three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love this Sunday, May 22, 2022.

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

If there's one reason why you, personally, feel lucky in love today, it's because of experience. You are not someone who just 'wings it.' You like to refer to past experience to judge what the situation is like now, and all you can see, in terms of love and your romance, is that it feels good, right here, right now.

You have learned from the past that if you continuously look for the bad, you'll find it, and honestly, you're tired of looking for the bad. You've also noticed that when you look for the good, you find that, too, and that's become your new 'thing' to do. Interesting how it's all working out for you.

Just a change in perception seems to do the trick as far as letting you enjoy the person you're with, rather than condemning them. Luck in love comes to you on the wings of Mars sextile Pluto and allows you to kick back and simply enjoy the good that's been given to you.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've never been happier than you are now with the person you are with, and you feel like it just keeps getting better. This is because you and this person have set up a guideline of sorts as to how to love each other.

While this may seem to lack spontaneity and might come off as too anal-retentive for others, this kind of structured love affair seems to work just fine for you and your love. You've never been one to follow the sheeple into the Land of Normal, and you're not about to start any time too soon.

With the Moon square Mercury making everyone feel as though they need to overthink just about everything, you and your partner will get to experience what it's like to simply 'be' today. No pressure, no expectation just live with someone you love. If you get to know this today, you will then consider yourself to be very lucky in love.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

What makes this day feel so special, so lucky for you and your person, is that the two of you have finally crossed the border and now communication comes very easy to both of you. You had something in your way for the longest time; an inability to be totally honest with each other.

It's never been too hard a problem to overcome, but shyness and inhibition started to take their toll on the romance. You both, together, needed to get over your awkwardness, and it's starting to feel as though you've hit pay dirt.

You're both working with the hard-hitting positive energy of Mars sextile Pluto, which enabled you both to get to the heart of the matter. Now, you and your partner feel much freer to simply be yourself, and for you, that's all that matters. Today's luck brings tomorrow's good fortune.

