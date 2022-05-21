Mercury Retrograde enters Taurus today shifting you from overthinking into the resolve of silence.

Taurus is an earth sign, one that is known for being passionate and determined but also incredibly steadfast in its beliefs.

It is very contradictory to Gemini which is always searching for answers as Taurus seldom changes its mind.

But right now, Mercury is in retrograde which means that this is the time that you should be replaying past situations and conversations in your head and allowing yourself to change your opinion.

Taurus is the perfect sign to help you do just that.

After so much mental activity and exploring every option today is the beginning of returning home to yourself.

There will be a quieter energy today which will have you becoming surer and more confident of your feelings and even decisions instead.

It puts an end not just to the overthinking but to seek out answers that may just not exist.

The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces occurs today as well bringing forth energy of letting go and release which is exactly what you need to do when it comes to many of the thoughts that you are having.

There is not always a better way or solution out there, it is not always about trying to figure out how to make something work but in the quiet acceptance that not all things are.

Today brings in clarity over what is involved in the work to create something that is meant to be versus the overdoing of trying to resuscitate something that just is not.

Lean into the silence, into the knowing that is coming in so that you do not spend one more minute expending energy on something that is only meant to be part of your past.

The future is waiting, you just must make space for it to arrive.

The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Sunday, May 22, 2022

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Even if it does not feel like it yet, this is going to be one of the most life-changing years you have ever had. This is mainly because the eclipses are going to be occurring within your sign which always signifies fated divine events.

The most recent Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio brought up a greater awareness about your romantic relationships and how you go into them. Everything from communication to self-worth and how you value your partner are themes that would have arisen.

Today’s Mercury Retrograde shifting into Taurus is a gift for you. Take this time to be able to reflect more deeply on yourself and what it is you are trying to create for your own life.

If relationship themes are still being processed this is a sign to take a better look at yourself. In love, you attract not only what you are vibrating but also what you are meant to learn. This may mean that those relationship issues that came up are something that you need to figure out within yourself first before going to your partner.

Take the time and the silence that you need. You will be feeling more grounded, confident, and hopeful so this is extremely beneficial energy to help you get real about where you are so you can decide where you want to go.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You do not even need a Mercury Retrograde to start reflecting more deeply because that is a state that you live in all the time. The only thing is that sometimes that mind of yours works against you and can trap you in its depths so that you do not have a chance to surface to the truth.

With the eclipses occurring in your sign this year you are going to be going through a massive transformation regarding your own self and your relationships. Mercury is the planet that rules all aspects of communication, both thinking and speaking.

In Taurus, it activates that specifically in a romantic way for you. Part of it is helpful to talk about a potential new relationship that you are looking to establish but this one may be about finding a deeper acceptance and healing over your romantic past.

You are going through a complete transformation in your life which means that part of this time is to make it so that you can remain steady within all the changes that can be occurring.

Even though you are the sign of the Phoenix, forever rising from the ashes, change in your own life can make you feel as if you are experiencing a loss instead of seeing what you are gaining.

This is part of this retrograde in Mercury for you so that not only can you begin to establish a new storyline but so you can see that just because something did not work out does not mean it is a loss at all.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Last Quarter Moon peaks in Pisces today bringing a sense of relief after the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Scorpio.

This is part of a bigger release for you to move through what the grouping of planets in Pisces brought up for you through March and April. There was a lot of water energy moving around and it brought up a lot in terms of boundaries and advocating for your needs.

Two areas that as a Pisces you will always need to work on. But this last series of events really brought together some of those lessons that finalized things for you in a big way.

It is time to move on into that life where it is not about what you are not receiving but instead about what you are. You need to release and let go of that pain and belief that things will always end in unhappiness though.

Today’s lunar phase brings a closure that you can feel. There is something big within yourself that is being released. If you are struggling to describe or even name it, you may be unable to.

The only thing that matters though is that sense of freedom that you feel deep within yourself as the day progresses. Stay in your body and be aware of how you feel.

As much as you are willing to always see things from a unique perspective and grow, you also need to allow yourself to receive happiness.

Unhappiness is not something you have to cling to out of fear of being happy. But it is something that you must allow yourself to release so that you can finally receive all that you have ever wanted.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.