The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Dump Their Toxic Friends During Moon Square Neptune, May 31 - June 1, 2022

What makes Moon square Neptune so specifically powerful is that this is a transit that reconciles dreams with the possibility of making those dreams come true.

In other words, we can see clearly; that what we believe in is no longer just 'though' — it's a possibility during this transit. How this affects us depends on the individual.

However, there's one thing we will all be feeling: nervy, confident, and clear-headed. And we will be taking this energy and using it for the power of good.

What constitutes the power of good, on this day, for certain astrological signs is that this transit gives us courage. We can take that courage and then begin creating a better life for ourselves.

And today, we will also start to see very clearly what has been holding us back and what we need to get rid of, namely, toxic friends. Ugh, who needs 'em?

We tend to keep people around as if we're here to collect people just so we can say we have tons of friends.

Our collection, at times, needs to be trimmed down, and today is all about dumping the toxic ones so that we can enjoy the non-toxic friendships that we've developed over the years.

Say goodbye to the passive-aggressive whiners, the users who only show up when they need something, and the 'friends.'

The latter never stop finding excuses to be pitiful. You try so hard to make your life a better place — is there really room for those who only think of themselves? No. Time to take out the trash on May 31, 2022. Go for it, zodiac signs.

Here are which three zodiac signs dump their toxic friends during the Moon square Neptune on May 31 - June 1, 2022.

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What gives you the nerve to finally turn your toxic friends down is that you've got Moon square Neptune on your side, helping you to communicate a truth that's been on your mind forever: you can't stand this one friend, and you can't beat to be around them another day.

The problem is that you never opened your mouth to tell them.

You just ghosted them and left them to wonder, which led them to contact you with questions ... questions you didn't answer. So, in your attempt to get rid of this one toxic person in your life, you let them dangle, meaning you never got rid of them.

You just put them on the shelf. Moon square Neptune gives you the courage to tell them, point-blank: "We need to end this. I'm upset with you because of this, this, and this, and I do not want you in my life anymore." At least give them something to work with, rather than leaving them in the dark, wondering for all of eternity why you ghosted them.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Your toxic friends have done something absolutely terrible: they've turned you into a toxic person, yourself. When you notice this, your head will spin around like Regan's head did in The Exorcist. You have lost your own personality to be with these people, and it's starting to feel really bad.

Whatever happened to the happy-go-lucky Libra that you were all your life? You've turned into this brown-nosing peon who forfeited their own desire to please someone that, at one point, you found impressive. You lost your way, and you know it.

Plus, you've started to catch on to the fact that these people whom you've adored and worshipped?

Their frauds, con artists, and liars. They do not deserve your attention, let alone your love and devotion. Walk away, Libra. Go claim your life back. Be you, not them. End the toxicity now!

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Nobody really knows the depth of your coldness, Sagittarius, but when coldness is required, you bring it out like a pro. You are self-protective, but you're also naive, and that naïveté has allowed you to believe in false things.

Someone in your life has lied to you, and you know it. There is no point in you smoothing things over or making it easier for this person to continue with their toxic behavior.

Being naive has its drawbacks, but it's also a great teacher, and you, Sag, have learned many lessons from what your naiveté has taught you in the past.

And if there's one thing that's for certain, you are not about to entertain a toxic person's fantasy. Not any longer, that's for sure. In one swift motion, you will release this person from your friendship. A toxic friend means a missing person in your world. Say goodbye to Hollywood. Say goodbye, my baby.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.