The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Feel Confused About Love During The Moon Square Mercury On May 22, 2022

Moon square Mercury retrograde comes at us on the day after we move into Gemini season, and for some, that means overthinking romance and the idea of being in a relationship.

Our minds tell us that we're supposed to do things a certain way in order to classify as 'normal' but the idea of loving someone, for some, feels too intimidating and scary; not everyone wants to be in love or in a relationship.

The fear of being hurt is definitely in the air and can inhibit many people from even trying.

We might be on the verge of falling deeply in love with someone, only to back out at the last second, due to confusion and trepidation.

It's as if the Moon square Mercury puts love into our minds, only to confuse us with thoughts of it.

When you think about it, it's both easy and dangerous to think about how confusing love can be. If we dwell on it for too long, all of our neuroses come up.

Whether it's wondering if our lover loves us or not, or if they are as committed to keeping things pleasant as we are is enough to send us down the rabbit hole of confusion and overthinking.

Moon square Mercury retrograde gives us all the mixed messages that we'll ever need. "Go find love, but don't trust it." What to do, what to do?

During this transit, we might be tempted to call ourselves 'free spirits' just to avoid feeling like we have to fall in line when it comes to love and romance.

And, in a way, this transit is a 'free spirit' transit, which means it supports the idea of doing what you want when you want to. And if following your heart alleviates any feeling of confusion in love, then it can't all that bad, right?

For Virgo, Scorpio, and Sagittarius zodiac signs, Moon square Mercury is the confusion that makes love hard to understand.

Here's why this happens to the three zodiac signs who feel confused about love during Moon square Mercury retrograde starting May 22, 2022.

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You're ruled by Mercury, so you are always a little more sensitive to Mercury transits, and when you're dealing with Moon square Mercury, you tend to feel out of place and somewhat confused.

You don't know how to feel about your relationship, and though you know you've signed on for a long-term romance, you have started to wonder if this whole 'romance' thing is all it's cracked up to be.

While you're mature enough to understand that fairy-tale romances are only things found in books and movies, you are concerned that maybe your own romance has fallen short of making the grade, and the whole thing just confuses you.

Why did you sign on for this? Why are you still in it? These are questions you ask yourself but dare not answer. Will you stay in your relationship? Yes, you will, Virgo, but you will always have these confusing thoughts. Moon square Mercury just puts them in the forefront of your mind.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Moon square Mercury is your house of secrets and this brings you a feeling you are not happy to entertain, and that would be the feeling of confusion, in love.

As someone who likes to see the entire plan laid out before them, you're not one to go for big surprises.

You want to know what's about to happen at any given moment. Staying on top of everything is what you believe has given your own love life new 'legs' — because you're in control, you see potential, possibility.

If you so choose for it to be, you can direct everything in your romance so that it goes your way and that there are no mishaps. And then Moon square Mercury upsets your thinking by bringing in the idea of confusion.

To NOT know what the next move is, is akin to torture for a Scorpio, and this transit tends to take you off your set track, placing you somewhere you're unfamiliar with. Lack of control worries you, and that's your main feeling today: worry.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Mercury transits tend to work on your sense of yearning because Mercury rules your house of commitments and also your reputation and public status.

And with Moon square Mercury, you'll be keen to find love but wary of what loving a person might bring you.

You are hesitant to get into a relationship, simply because you aren't fond of having your heart broken in two, and so far, that's been your entire experience.

Love confuses you, and on this day, even more so. You know it would be a good experience for you to have, and that there's so much more to love than just waiting around for the heartbreak to start, but you are having a hard time today dealing with these very real feelings.

You aren't ready, and you know it. To think otherwise would just be confusing and, well, wrong. You may love again someday, but it's not going to happen when you're in the frame of mind. Live it out of your system, Sagittarius. Clarity is a much better way to approach love, anyway. You'll be fine.

Ruby Miranda has been interpreting I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology since childhood. She gives private readings and has been working as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.